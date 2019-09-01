Riverhead Capital Management Has Decreased Stake in Sabre (SABR) by $3.44 Million as Stock Value Rose; Hills Bank & Trust Company Holding in Alliant (LNT) Has Decreased as Market Value Rose

Riverhead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Sabre Corp (SABR) by 65.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc sold 163,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.54% . The institutional investor held 86,230 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.84M, down from 249,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sabre Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $23.64. About 1.02M shares traded. Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) has declined 9.47% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.47% the S&P500. Some Historical SABR News: 10/04/2018 – Sabre makes major innovation announcement to bring industry-first Digital Airline Commercial Platform to market at Sabre Technology Exchange; 01/05/2018 – Sabre Sees 2018 Rev $3.76B-$3.84B; 15/03/2018 – Sabre Corp Announces Closing of Secondary Offering of Common Stk; 13/03/2018 – HotelREZ Hotels & Resorts growth powered by Sabre distribution and retailing solutions; 17/05/2018 – Sabre to participate in Bernstein’s 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 01/05/2018 – SABRE R1Q ADJ. EPS 44C, EST. 41C; 22/03/2018 – SABRE INSURANCE GROUP PLC SBRE.L – FY RETURN ON OPENING SCR 92.1% VS 93.2%; 07/03/2018 – Sabre teams up with Cendyn to enhance the SynXis platform with advanced CRM capabilities; 22/03/2018 – SABRE INSURANCE GROUP PLC SBRE.L – FY SOLVENCY COVERAGE RATIO 160% VS 128%; 24/05/2018 – SABRE INSURANCE GROUP PLC SBRE.L – GIVEN THIS GWP FOR YEAR TO 30 APRIL 2018 IS DOWN YEAR ON YEAR BY AROUND 5% AT £69.8M

Hills Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in Alliant Corp (LNT) by 62.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hills Bank & Trust Company sold 11,599 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.90% . The institutional investor held 6,827 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $322,000, down from 18,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Alliant Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $52.45. About 771,390 shares traded. Alliant Energy Corporation (NYSE:LNT) has risen 17.09% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.09% the S&P500. Some Historical LNT News: 02/05/2018 – Alliant Energy 1Q Rev $916.3M; 06/04/2018 – InsInsider [Reg]: Alliant close to Crystal & Co acquisition; 17/05/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 07/03/2018 – VMD Systems Integrators Among Alliant 2 Small Business Awardees; 22/05/2018 – Alliant Energy Chooses D-VAR VVO™ for Distribution Grid Voltage Optimization Project; 14/05/2018 – Forbes Names Alliant Insurance Services’ Employee Benefits Group One of America’s Best Midsize Employers; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Alliant Energy May Benefit, Industry Best in 22.5 Yrs; 17/05/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES OUTLOOK OF ALLIANT, INTERSTATE POWER & LIGHT, &; 24/05/2018 – Rate freeze a win for Alliant Energy customers in Wisconsin; 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS ALLIANT’S B3 CORPORATE FAMILY RATING; OUTLOOK

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 26 investors sold LNT shares while 136 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 176.97 million shares or 0.96% more from 175.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ing Groep Nv invested in 0.01% or 9,161 shares. Davenport Co Ltd Llc accumulated 5,648 shares. Moreover, Morgan Dempsey Limited Company has 0.06% invested in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 68,056 shares. Charles Schwab Investment holds 0.04% or 1.46M shares in its portfolio. Wagner Bowman Mgmt Corp reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Linscomb & Williams Inc stated it has 5,098 shares. The Minnesota-based Stonebridge Capital Advisors Lc has invested 0.13% in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Iowa-based At Bank has invested 0.1% in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Credit Suisse Ag invested 0.02% in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Jefferies Group Ltd Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 7,411 shares. Citadel Advisors holds 0.09% or 3.71M shares. Perella Weinberg Capital LP holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) for 38,124 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 61,796 shares. 34,608 were accumulated by Mackay Shields Ltd Llc.

Hills Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $371.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA) by 10,716 shares to 100,159 shares, valued at $6.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co New (NYSE:DIS) by 17,697 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,008 shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

