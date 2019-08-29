Riverhead Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake in Cvs Caremark (CVS) as Stock Declined; Amazon Com (AMZN) Position Has Upped by Wellcome Trust Ltd

Riverhead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cvs Caremark Corp (CVS) by 45.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc sold 26,752 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 31,527 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.70M, down from 58,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cvs Caremark Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.52B market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $60.38. About 4.06 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 02/05/2018 – CVS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.48, EST. $1.41; 11/04/2018 – TABLE-CVS Bay 2687.T -2017/18 group results; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Still Sees Aetna Deal Closing in Second Half of 2018; 07/03/2018 – CVS’s Mega-Bond Deal Isn’t Reviving Corporates: Markets Live; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR: CVS Financial-Risk Profile Will Weaken Considerably From Significant Increase in Debt; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns ‘BBB’ Issue-Level Rating to CVS Acquisition-Related Notes; 16/04/2018 – Amazon Effect Works in Reverse as CVS Investors Get Over Fears; 06/03/2018 – CVS Health Expands Safe Drug Disposal at CVS Pharmacy Locations in Rhode Island to Help Combat Opioid Abuse; 11/05/2018 – CVS Health Comments on Trump Drug Cost Proposals; 04/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH – WILL BE INITIATING CLINICAL TRIAL TO DEMONSTRATE SAFETY & EFFICACY OF NEW HOME HEMODIALYSIS DEVICE

Wellcome Trust Ltd increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 13.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellcome Trust Ltd bought 16,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 136,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $242.18M, up from 120,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellcome Trust Ltd who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $883.94B market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $22.72 during the last trading session, reaching $1786.97. About 2.28 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 14/03/2018 – Microsoft plans to open its first Middle East data centers as it steps up cloud challenge to Amazon; 30/04/2018 – Twin Cities Biz: Amazon says it’ll hire 200 for Minneapolis tech office; 26/04/2018 – The NFL is streaming Thursday night games on Amazon again (which means they won’t be on YouTube) The games will be bundled in Amazon’s Prime subscription service – but free on Amazon’s Twitch; 24/05/2018 – CBC WRITES TO AMAZON CEO OVER FACIAL RECOGNITION TECH CONCERNS; 18/04/2018 – Amazon Exceeds 100 Million Prime Subscribers; 30/04/2018 – AMAZON REPORTS PLANS TO EXPAND VANCOUVER TECH HUB & CREATE; 09/03/2018 – Top VC deals: Amazon backs Ecobee, Tencent bets on a used car marketplace, plus self-driving trucks; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC QTRLY ADVERTISING AND OTHER REVENUE $2,031 MLN VS $850 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 07/05/2018 – Snap CFO Drew Vollero is leaving, and will be replaced by an Amazon executive Amazon’s Tim Stone is in. Vollero is out; 04/04/2018 – KUDLOW SAYS TRUMP ON AMAZON SEEKS LEVEL PLAYING FIELD

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amazon wants exclusives for IMDb TV – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Will Cargojet Deal Help Amazon (AMZN) in the Delivery Race? – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Better Buy Amid Market Volatility: Amazon (AMZN) vs. Walmart (WMT) Stock – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Trade of the Day: Amazon Stock Is Primed for a Bearish Trade – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon: Fundamental Valuation Update – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meristem Family Wealth Limited holds 0.79% or 1,321 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 265,829 shares or 2.34% of its portfolio. Moreover, 1St Source Financial Bank has 0.78% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Clarkston Prns Ltd Co has 0.03% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Mount Vernon Associates Inc Md has 7.44% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 71,489 are held by Nomura. Btc Management has 5,054 shares. Bkd Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,057 shares. Dorsey Whitney Limited Liability Company invested 0.49% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). One Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.29% or 913 shares in its portfolio. Blue Fincl invested 5.23% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Kingfisher Ltd Liability Co holds 1.21% or 1,063 shares. Hamel Associate holds 0.22% or 278 shares in its portfolio. Buffington Mohr Mcneal accumulated 833 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth holds 64,636 shares.

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “AMD, CVS And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From August 28 – Benzinga” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “CVS Options Bull Places 7-Figure Bet Before Earnings – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CVS Health Corp.: How Unfair – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “CVS Health Corporation Announces Early Results of Maximum Tender Offers and Election of Early Settlement – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “My Unpopular Opinion On CVS Health – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.25 million activity. $506,016 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was bought by DORMAN DAVID W. On Friday, March 1 the insider AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought $198,769. 4,000 shares valued at $233,080 were bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J on Friday, March 1.