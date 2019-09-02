Riverhead Capital Management Has Decreased Its Mckesson (MCK) Position; Broadvision (BVSN) Has 0.6 Sentiment

Broadvision Inc (BVSN) investors sentiment decreased to 0.6 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.20, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 3 institutional investors increased or started new positions, while 5 sold and decreased stock positions in Broadvision Inc. The institutional investors in our database now have: 237,314 shares, down from 252,904 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Broadvision Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 4 Increased: 0 New Position: 3.

Riverhead Capital Management Llc decreased Mckesson Corp (MCK) stake by 61.79% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Riverhead Capital Management Llc sold 10,650 shares as Mckesson Corp (MCK)’s stock rose 16.75%. The Riverhead Capital Management Llc holds 6,585 shares with $771,000 value, down from 17,235 last quarter. Mckesson Corp now has $25.54B valuation. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $138.27. About 1.36M shares traded. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 24/05/2018 – McKesson: Complaint Alleges Repackage, Sale of Syringes in Violation of False Claims Act, Other Statutes; 24/05/2018 – McKesson 4Q Adj EPS $3.49; 24/05/2018 – McKesson 4Q Loss/Shr $5.58; 24/04/2018 – PolarityTE Announces Appointment of McKesson’s Willie Bogan to Board of Directors; 12/04/2018 – Griffin Capital Essential Asset REIT Completes Acquisition of McKesson Scottsdale Campus; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Multi-Year Growth Initiative Focuses on Improving Patient Care Delivery; 07/05/2018 – ROBBINS:ROBBINS SAID ADDED TO MCKESSON POSITION IN RECENT WEEKS; 29/05/2018 – MCKESSON’S BIOLOGICS INC. IN DISTRIBUTION NETWORK FOR TAVALISSE; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON – RESTRUCTURING PLAN CONSISTS OF AFTER-TAX GAAP CHARGES THAT ARE ESTIMATED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $150 MLN TO $210 MLN; 25/04/2018 – McKesson Sees 2018 Adj EPS $12.50-Adj EPS $12.80

Bank Of America Corp De holds 0% of its portfolio in BroadVision, Inc. for 342 shares. Bank Of Montreal Can owns 1 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Blackrock Inc. has 0% invested in the company for 885 shares. The Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp has invested 0% in the stock. First Manhattan Co, a New York-based fund reported 2 shares.

BroadVision, Inc. develops, markets, and supports enterprise portal applications that enable companies to unify their e-business infrastructure and conduct interactions and transactions with employees, partners, and clients through a personalized self-service model. The company has market cap of $6.95 million. The firm offers business agility suite, a portal that provides personalized views of information and processes; commerce agility suite, an e-commerce system for transacting business on the Web; Clearvale, an enterprise social network solution; Clear, a human resources management system; QuickSilver, a publishing system for large and complex documents; and Vmoso, a cloud application for conducting virtual enterprise communications, mobile workgroup collaborations, and social business engagements. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides frameworks that offer portal services for organizing and presenting information; commerce services for transacting business on the Web; process services for transforming people-intensive processes and collaborations into Web self-service applications; content services for managing Web content throughout its lifecycle; staging services for moving content from development environment to production environment; search for full-text and field searching of online content and referenced external files with relevance ranking; unified stream services for unification and integration of information; event driven services to deliver notifications through various messaging platforms; and migration services for data moving across platforms.

The stock increased 1.44% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.41. About 5,295 shares traded. BroadVision, Inc. (BVSN) has declined 34.15% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.15% the S&P500.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $48,602 activity.

Riverhead Capital Management Llc increased Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) stake by 21,970 shares to 116,298 valued at $5.62 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) stake by 16,039 shares and now owns 118,210 shares. Ishares Core S&P Mid (IJH) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.57 earnings per share, down 0.83% or $0.03 from last year’s $3.6 per share. MCK’s profit will be $659.29M for 9.68 P/E if the $3.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.31 actual earnings per share reported by McKesson Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.85% EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering McKesson (NYSE:MCK), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. McKesson has $16400 highest and $13500 lowest target. $148.50’s average target is 7.40% above currents $138.27 stock price. McKesson had 7 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, July 22 by Credit Suisse. Morgan Stanley maintained McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) rating on Tuesday, August 27. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $13500 target. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight” on Monday, July 22.