Riverhead Capital Management Has Decreased Its Ingersoll (IR) Stake by $856,000 as Stock Rose; United Rentals (URI) Stock Price Declined While Bessemer Group Lowered Stake by $5.55 Million

Riverhead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ingersoll (IR) by 38.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc sold 8,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 12,923 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.40 million, down from 20,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ingersoll for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $121.09. About 1.01M shares traded. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has risen 27.20% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical IR News: 12/04/2018 – Ingersoll Rand Achieves 2020 Energy Efficiency Goal and Advances Climate Commitment with Renewable Energy; 21/05/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 9 Weeks; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL RAND SEES EXCEEDING HIGH END OF RANGE ON YEAR EPS; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF $0.51; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC QTRLY ADJUSTED CONTINUING EPS $0.70; 17/05/2018 – Mitsubishi Electric Trane HVAC Now Serving Ductless Customers; 23/04/2018 – lngersoll-Rand PLC expected to post earnings of 62 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 02/05/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand at Electrical Products Group Conference May 22; 04/04/2018 – lngersoll Rand Declares Quarterly Dividend

Bessemer Group Inc decreased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 96.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bessemer Group Inc sold 48,646 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The institutional investor held 1,675 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $191,000, down from 50,321 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bessemer Group Inc who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $112.56. About 1.22 million shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 19/04/2018 – S&P REVISES UNITED RENTALS INC. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS 1Q REV. $1.73B, EST. $1.69B; 19/03/2018 – News 10: Source: Coach Hurley set to meet with URI regarding future; 04/04/2018 – NOAA Fisheries: URI Students, Public Join NEFSC Researchers To Study Whales Off the MA/RI Coast; 07/05/2018 – United Rentals Access Event Scheduled By Northcoast Research; 24/05/2018 – United Rentals and Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Continue Support for Veterans Through SoldierStrong and Turns for Troops; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals: Reaffirming Outlook for Year; 20/04/2018 – DJ United Rentals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (URI); 09/03/2018 – United Rentals and streaming giant Netflix are the second and third best-performing S&P 500 components since the end of the financial crisis, surging more than 5,500 percent each; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – ON APRIL 17, 2018, COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS AUTHORIZED A NEW $1.25 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM

More notable recent United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “United Rentals +5% after earnings beat, reaffirmed outlook – Seeking Alpha” on April 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Wall Street Moves Up Thursday – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About United Rentals, Inc. (URI) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “United Rentals Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Larry Robbins Buys 3 Stocks in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Analysts await United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $5.74 EPS, up 21.10% or $1.00 from last year’s $4.74 per share. URI’s profit will be $418.36M for 4.90 P/E if the $5.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.74 actual EPS reported by United Rentals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.10% EPS growth.

Bessemer Group Inc, which manages about $26.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) by 9,300 shares to 15,500 shares, valued at $530,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Balchem Corp (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 21,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,300 shares, and has risen its stake in International Bus Machines (NYSE:IBM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 50 investors sold URI shares while 186 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 63.73 million shares or 9.11% less from 70.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuwave Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 0.03% stake. Moreover, Gsa Cap Llp has 0.3% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 26,256 shares. Nine Masts Capital Ltd reported 2,790 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Csat Inv Advisory LP has 0.01% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Nicholas Inv Prtn Ltd Partnership invested in 28,306 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Tci Wealth Advsr Inc has 318 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Cetera Advisor Netwr Limited accumulated 7,231 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 9,447 were reported by Kbc Grp Nv. 158,635 are owned by Barclays Public Limited Co. Nomura Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.02% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Andra Ap accumulated 0.14% or 41,200 shares. 85,000 were reported by Arrowgrass Prtn (Us) Limited Partnership. Hodges Mgmt holds 0.06% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 4,805 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems has 0.04% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Tudor Investment Et Al stated it has 13,087 shares.

Analysts await Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.92 earnings per share, up 9.71% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.75 per share. IR’s profit will be $450.07M for 15.77 P/E if the $1.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.09 actual earnings per share reported by Ingersoll-Rand Plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.13% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold IR shares while 215 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 182.11 million shares or 2.77% less from 187.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alyeska Invest Gp LP stated it has 1.54% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Quantum Management, a California-based fund reported 2,108 shares. The New York-based Park Avenue has invested 0.06% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). 10,352 were accumulated by Synovus Financial. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 14,158 shares. Voloridge Investment Management Llc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Voya Inv Mngmt Limited holds 0.67% or 2.78M shares in its portfolio. Amp Capital Invsts holds 0.07% or 121,652 shares. Inverness Counsel Limited Liability Co Ny reported 310,523 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0.1% or 362,738 shares in its portfolio. Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Company stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Profund Advisors Llc owns 4,895 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Deutsche Financial Bank Ag has 0.12% invested in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) for 1.86M shares. Farmers holds 1.52% or 49,683 shares in its portfolio.

Riverhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 3,449 shares to 21,889 shares, valued at $2.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 87,270 shares in the quarter, for a total of 173,850 shares, and has risen its stake in Timken Co (NYSE:TKR).