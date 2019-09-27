Riverhead Capital Management Has Decreased Its Huntsman (HUN) Holding by $1.46 Million as Market Value Declined; Bce Com New (BCE) Holder Reaves W H & Company Has Raised Its Stake

Reaves W H & Company Inc increased its stake in Bce Inc Com New (BCE) by 17.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reaves W H & Company Inc bought 374,197 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.03% . The institutional investor held 2.49M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $113.45M, up from 2.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reaves W H & Company Inc who had been investing in Bce Inc Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $48.36. About 566,956 shares traded. BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) has risen 6.77% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BCE News: 27/03/2018 – BCE AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 07/03/2018 – BELL CANADA ANNOUNCES OFFERING OF MTN DEBENTURES; 14/03/2018 – BELL CANADA FILES C$4B DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 26/03/2018 – BELL CANADA ANNOUNCES OFFERING OF SERIES US-1 NOTES; 06/03/2018 BCE at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By National Bank Financial; 04/04/2018 – Bell Canada to Redeem Series M-28 Debentures Due Sept 2018, Series 9 Medium Term Notes Due Oct 2018 and Series M-33 Debentures Due Feb 2019; 03/05/2018 – BCE INC SEES 2018 REVENUE GROWTH 2% – 4%; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS BELL CANADA’S Baa1 SR UNSECURED RATINGS; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Bell Canada’s Baa1 Senior Unsecured Ratings; 07/03/2018 – BELL CANADA SAYS ANNOUNCED PUBLIC OFFERING OF CDN $500 MLN OF MTN DEBENTURES PURSUANT TO ITS MEDIUM TERM NOTES (MTN) PROGRAM

Riverhead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Huntsman Corp (HUN) by 53.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc sold 73,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.84% . The institutional investor held 64,750 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.32 million, down from 137,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Huntsman Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $22.95. About 1.37 million shares traded. Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) has declined 35.03% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.03% the S&P500. Some Historical HUN News: 23/04/2018 – Huntsman Completes the Purchase of Demilec; 23/05/2018 – Huntsman’s Board Approves Increase to Share Repurchase Authorization up to $1 Billion; Huntsman also Announces a New $1.2 Bill; 01/05/2018 – HUNTSMAN 1Q ADJ EPS 96C, EST. 81C; 01/05/2018 – Huntsman 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 03/04/2018 – Air Products Breaks Ground at Huntsman Site in Louisiana for Industrial Gases Production Plant to Supply Carbon Monoxide and Hy; 23/05/2018 – Huntsman’s Board Approves Increase to Share Repurchase Authorization up to $1 Billion; Huntsman also Announces a New $1.2 Billion Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility; 13/03/2018 – HUNTSMAN BUYS DEMILEC, A LEADING NORTH AMERICAN SPRAY; 03/04/2018 – Air Products Breaks Ground at Huntsman Site in Louisiana for Industrial Gases Production Plant to Supply Carbon Monoxide and Hydrogen to Huntsman; 13/03/2018 – Huntsman Acquires Demilec, A Leading North American Spray Polyurethane Foam Insulation Manufacturer; 13/03/2018 – HUNTSMAN TO BUY DEMILEC FROM SUN CAPITAL FOR $350M CASH

Reaves W H & Company Inc, which manages about $3.03B and $3.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 233,445 shares to 589,940 shares, valued at $45.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Delta Airlines Inc (NYSE:DAL) by 33,401 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 829,402 shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corporation Com (NYSE:CVX).

Analysts await Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, down 25.00% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.84 per share. HUN’s profit will be $144.58M for 9.11 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Huntsman Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $57,643 activity.

Riverhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in H&R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 17,650 shares to 38,169 shares, valued at $1.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Evercore Partners Inc (NYSE:EVR) by 7,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,824 shares, and has risen its stake in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE).