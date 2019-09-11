Riverhead Capital Management Has Decreased Its Ebay (EBAY) Position; Encompass Health (EHC) Sellers Increased By 2.31% Their Shorts

Riverhead Capital Management Llc decreased Ebay Inc (EBAY) stake by 76.85% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Riverhead Capital Management Llc sold 69,917 shares as Ebay Inc (EBAY)’s stock rose 8.97%. The Riverhead Capital Management Llc holds 21,060 shares with $782,000 value, down from 90,977 last quarter. Ebay Inc now has $33.39B valuation. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $39.89. About 4.01M shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 20/04/2018 – eBay Inc. vs Global Equity Management (SA) Pty. Ltd. | FWD Entered | 04/19/2018; 25/04/2018 – eBay Sees 2Q Rev $2.64B-$2.68B; 02/04/2018 – EBAY: WOMEN 40% OF GLOBAL WORK FORCE IN 2017 VS. 38% IN 2016; 01/05/2018 – OfferUp went head to head with Craigslist to build a following. Now it’s going after eBay to build a business:; 03/05/2018 – Gizmodo: Using parts sourced from eBay, a pair of aspiring Tony Starks built this enormous DIY Hulkbuster armor…; 23/04/2018 – eBay and PayPal Finalize New Payments Agreement; 19/03/2018 – EBAY ISSUES AUGMENTED REALITY SOLUTION FOR CHOOSING USPS BOXES; 25/04/2018 – EBay: StubHub Drove Rev of $232 M, Up 9% on Both an As-Reported Basis and FX-Neutral Basis; 16/05/2018 – Australian Investors Buy Santander Mexico, Sell EBay: 13F; 11/03/2018 – eBay Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 12

Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC) had an increase of 2.31% in short interest. EHC’s SI was 1.94M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 2.31% from 1.90M shares previously. With 919,500 avg volume, 2 days are for Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC)’s short sellers to cover EHC’s short positions. The SI to Encompass Health Corporation’s float is 1.99%. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $65.28. About 516,594 shares traded. Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC) has declined 13.08% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.08% the S&P500. Some Historical EHC News: 26/04/2018 – ENCOMPASS HEALTH CORP EHC.N – QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE 0.93; 08/03/2018 – Encompass Health Home Health & Hospice named to 2018 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For; 26/04/2018 – EHC SEES FY OPER REV. $4.11B TO $4.21B, EST. $4.15B; 01/05/2018 – Encompass Health Completes Acquisition Of Camellia Healthcare; 15/05/2018 – Encompass Health Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $3.30-Adj EPS $3.4; 14/05/2018 – Principal Financial Group Inc. Exits Encompass Health; 15/03/2018 – Encompass Health Sees Deal Closing in 2Q; 26/04/2018 – Encompass Health 1Q Rev $1.05B; 27/04/2018 – ENCOMPASS HEALTH CORP EHC.N : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $71 FROM $63; 15/03/2018 – ENCOMPASS HEALTH CORP – EXPECTS TO FUND TRANSACTION WITH CASH ON HAND AND BORROWINGS UNDER ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

More notable recent Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 49% – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Alabama-based health care co. expands Houston footprint with new Katy hospital – Houston Business Journal” published on September 11, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Encompass Health announces opening of Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Katy in Texas – PRNewswire” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Encompass Health to expand footprint in metro Atlanta – Atlanta Business Chronicle” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cantor likes Durect in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Encompass Health Corporation has $7500 highest and $7000 lowest target. $72.33’s average target is 10.80% above currents $65.28 stock price. Encompass Health Corporation had 7 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, July 31 report. The company was upgraded on Thursday, May 30 by Barclays Capital.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility and home post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company has market cap of $6.09 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. It has a 20.99 P/E ratio. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

Analysts await eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, up 18.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.43 per share. EBAY’s profit will be $426.92 million for 19.55 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by eBay Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.56% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Be Sure To Check Out eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “eBay (EBAY) Upgraded to Buy: Here’s Why – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Earns A Nice Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “eBay Inc. (EBAY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Beyond Meat, eBay, GE, Uber And More – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 07, 2019.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $232,736 activity. $232,736 worth of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) shares were bought by MURPHY MATTHEW J.

Among 13 analysts covering Ebay (NASDAQ:EBAY), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 62% are positive. Ebay has $4900 highest and $34.5000 lowest target. $43.62’s average target is 9.35% above currents $39.89 stock price. Ebay had 20 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity on Wednesday, April 24 with “Hold”. The company was maintained on Monday, September 9 by Citigroup. Robert W. Baird maintained eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) rating on Tuesday, March 12. Robert W. Baird has “Buy” rating and $40 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, April 24. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, April 24 report. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of EBAY in report on Monday, July 29 with “Overweight” rating. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, April 24 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, July 18 by Raymond James. Canaccord Genuity maintained eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) on Thursday, July 18 with “Hold” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 24 by Barclays Capital.