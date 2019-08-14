Riverhead Capital Management Has Decreased By $916,700 Its Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) Position; Now (DNOW) SI Decreased By 6.33%

Riverhead Capital Management Llc decreased Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc (BR) stake by 66.17% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Riverhead Capital Management Llc sold 8,900 shares as Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc (BR)’s stock rose 8.59%. The Riverhead Capital Management Llc holds 4,550 shares with $472,000 value, down from 13,450 last quarter. Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc now has $14.36 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $125.67. About 644,879 shares traded. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 12.40% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 27/03/2018 – BROADRIDGE BUYS ISRAELI FINTECH STARTUP ACTIVEPATH; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie US Mid Cap Growth Adds Wabtec, Cuts Broadridge; 10/05/2018 – Broadridge to Participate in the 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 03/04/2018 – VP Liberatore Disposes 85 Of Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc; 03/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial Declares Dividend of 36.5c; 09/05/2018 – Broadridge Acquires FundAssist to Further Expand Regulatory Communications Capabilities for Asset Managers; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE 3Q REV. $1.07B, EST. $1.02B; 06/03/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows ILG, Diamond Offshore Drilling, Interactive Brokers Group, NxStage Medical, Broadridge Financial Solution; 24/05/2018 – Broadridge Presenting at Conference Jun 1; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE BOOSTS FY 2018 EPS FORECAST

Now Inc (NYSE:DNOW) had a decrease of 6.33% in short interest. DNOW's SI was 9.47M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 6.33% from 10.11M shares previously. With 601,100 avg volume, 16 days are for Now Inc (NYSE:DNOW)'s short sellers to cover DNOW's short positions. The SI to Now Inc's float is 8.86%. The stock decreased 2.71% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $12.01. NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) has declined 15.58% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.58% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold NOW Inc. shares while 69 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 116.23 million shares or 2.97% less from 119.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 0% of its portfolio in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW). Art Advsr Ltd owns 19,800 shares. Aperio Grp Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) for 52,590 shares. Cipher Cap Lp reported 83,914 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md holds 37,290 shares. Renaissance Techs Llc stated it has 984,200 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Peoples Finance Corporation holds 350 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Trust Of Vermont accumulated 11,468 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Com reported 1.99 million shares stake. Valley National Advisers invested 0% in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW). Century has 0.01% invested in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) for 489,790 shares. Washington Trust Financial Bank has invested 0% in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW). Carroll Finance Assocs invested 0% in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW). State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW). Arcadia Invest Management Corp Mi owns 1,000 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Now (NYSE:DNOW), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Now had 3 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Monday, July 15. The rating was maintained by Seaport Global with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 5.

NOW Inc. distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.31 billion. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift solutions, power transmission products, production process equipment, pumps, paint and coatings, mill tools, safety supplies, and spare parts, as well as provides application systems and parts integration, optimization solutions, and after-sales support services. It has a 19.71 P/E ratio. The firm also provides supply chain management solutions that include procurement, inventory and warehouse management, logistics, point of issue technology, project management, business process, and performance metrics reporting.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold BR shares while 165 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 92.99 million shares or 3.93% less from 96.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 185 are held by Fred Alger Management Inc. Adage Capital Prtn Group Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.02% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Advisory Serv Net Limited Liability Company stated it has 11,964 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Guggenheim Capital Lc, Illinois-based fund reported 48,638 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Ltd reported 0.02% stake. Timessquare Mngmt Ltd reported 0.37% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Dupont Cap Mngmt Corporation holds 0% or 1,461 shares in its portfolio. Welch & Forbes Ltd Liability holds 6,681 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.08% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) or 2,850 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr Incorporated has 110 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Veritable LP stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Vanguard Grp holds 14.35 million shares. Bkd Wealth Advisors Lc, a Missouri-based fund reported 4,316 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 0.05% or 194,431 shares. Moreover, Prelude Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR).

