Riverhead Capital Management Has Decreased By $3.27 Million Its Metlife (MET) Holding; FRANCISCO INDUSTRIES UNCLASSIFIED (FRAZ) Shorts Down By 60.98%

Riverhead Capital Management Llc decreased Metlife Inc (MET) stake by 15.05% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Riverhead Capital Management Llc sold 66,800 shares as Metlife Inc (MET)’s stock rose 8.12%. The Riverhead Capital Management Llc holds 377,006 shares with $18.73M value, down from 443,806 last quarter. Metlife Inc now has $42.36B valuation. The stock increased 1.91% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $45.41. About 4.01M shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 02/05/2018 – MetLife: 1Q U.S. Total Adjusted Earnings $653M, Up 31% Vs. Year Ago; 07/03/2018 – MetLife’s Debel Currently Serves as U.S. Chief Financial Officer; 18/04/2018 – METLIFE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT REACHES A $11.2B IN PRIVATE DEBT; 02/05/2018 – MetLife 1Q Book Value Per Shr $52.49; 07/03/2018 – METLIFE SAYS CFO MARLENE DEBEL TO LEAD METLIFE RETIREMENT; 02/05/2018 – MetLife 1Q Net $1.25B; 02/05/2018 – MetLife 1Q Operating Revenue $15.15B; 02/05/2018 – MetLife CFO John McCallion Provides First Quarter 2018 Financial Update Video; 13/03/2018 – MetLife Auto & Home® Launches SnapQuote® — A Digital Insurance Marketplace to Deliver Simplified Quote-to-Purchase Experience; 02/05/2018 – MetLife: 1Q Adjusted Earnings for EMEA Up 8%

Analysts await MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, up 2.17% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.38 per share. MET’s profit will be $1.32 billion for 8.05 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual earnings per share reported by MetLife, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.17% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 45 investors sold MET shares while 290 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 688.74 million shares or 2.11% less from 703.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Retirement Of Alabama accumulated 443,241 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Dnb Asset Mngmt As holds 188,012 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dubuque Retail Bank Com reported 0.08% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Abner Herrman & Brock Limited Liability Corporation invested 1.74% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Moreover, Compton Capital Management Ri has 0.56% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 26,562 shares. Etrade Mgmt Lc owns 66,765 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Rothschild Corp Il has 0.45% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 77,011 shares. Ameritas Inv Prtn accumulated 16,613 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Envestnet Asset Mgmt has invested 0.06% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Evercore Wealth Ltd Liability holds 6,137 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.05% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Flippin Bruce Porter Inc accumulated 215,714 shares. Edge Wealth Mgmt Limited invested in 295 shares. Regentatlantic Capital Ltd Com stated it has 0.55% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Letko Brosseau And Assocs Inc owns 0.01% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 13,099 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering MetLife (NYSE:MET), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. MetLife has $5300 highest and $4100 lowest target. $48.20’s average target is 6.14% above currents $45.41 stock price. MetLife had 8 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, April 12. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Tuesday, April 9. The stock of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, August 20. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Friday, September 13 with “Sell”.