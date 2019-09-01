Riverhead Capital Management Has Cut Microchip Technology (MCHP) Position; Dodge & Cox Has Cut Jd.Com (JD) Stake By $141.01 Million

Riverhead Capital Management Llc decreased Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) stake by 49.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Riverhead Capital Management Llc sold 7,000 shares as Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP)’s stock declined 4.59%. The Riverhead Capital Management Llc holds 7,006 shares with $581,000 value, down from 14,006 last quarter. Microchip Technology Inc now has $20.15 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $86.33. About 961,017 shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has risen 1.30% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 21/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY SAYS INTENDS TO OFFER THROUGH PRIVATE PLACEMENT UP TO $2 BLN IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR SECURED NOTES – SEC FILING; 29/05/2018 – Microchip Technology Announces Completion of Microsemi Acquisition; 18/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY – AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A REVOLVING LOAN FACILITY IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF ABOUT $3.8 BLN; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech 4Q Gross Margin 61.4%; 30/05/2018 – S&P REVISES MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BB’; 08/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECH -CEO SAYS NO SIGNIFICANT IMPACT FROM CHINA, ZTE ON EARNINGS – CONF CALL; 15/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Still Needs Taiwan Regulatory OK for Deal; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Sees 1Q Adj EPS $1.39-Adj EPS $1.49; 18/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY SAYS ENTERED AMENDED & RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, AMENDING CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED JUNE 27, 2013 – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – Microchip: Special Meeting of Microsemi Stockholders to Consider Approval to Be Held on May 22

Dodge & Cox decreased Jd.Com Inc (JD) stake by 12.04% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dodge & Cox analyzed 4.70 million shares as Jd.Com Inc (JD)'s stock declined 0.96%. The Dodge & Cox holds 34.35M shares with $1.04 billion value, down from 39.05 million last quarter. Jd.Com Inc now has $43.71 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $30.5. About 10.09M shares traded. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 14.93% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.93% the S&P500.

Dodge & Cox increased Goldman Sachs Group Inc/The (NYSE:GS) stake by 718,256 shares to 11.39M valued at $2.19 billion in 2019Q1. It also upped United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) stake by 3.04M shares and now owns 15.34 million shares. Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) was raised too.

