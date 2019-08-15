Riverhead Capital Management Has Cut Kinder Morgan Inc/De (KMI) Stake By $480,060; Blackrock Municipal Income Quality Trust (BYM) Sentiment Is 1.05

Blackrock Municipal Income Quality Trust (BYM) investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.35, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 20 investment professionals started new and increased positions, while 19 sold and reduced their positions in Blackrock Municipal Income Quality Trust. The investment professionals in our database now own: 6.20 million shares, up from 6.09 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Blackrock Municipal Income Quality Trust in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 14 Increased: 12 New Position: 8.

Riverhead Capital Management Llc decreased Kinder Morgan Inc/De (KMI) stake by 22.91% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Riverhead Capital Management Llc sold 24,003 shares as Kinder Morgan Inc/De (KMI)’s stock rose 5.26%. The Riverhead Capital Management Llc holds 80,764 shares with $1.62M value, down from 104,767 last quarter. Kinder Morgan Inc/De now has $44.90B valuation. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $19.83. About 4.79M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 07/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Energy Transfer Partners exploring ‘partial’ shift to c-corp – CEO; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan: Canada Agreed to Fund Resumption of TMEP Planning and Construction Work; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN 1Q DCF/SHR 56C, EST. 53C; 30/05/2018 – Canada Offers Lifeline for Kinder Morgan Pipeline (Video); 29/05/2018 – Canada to buy Kinder Morgan oil pipeline in bid to save project; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO SAYS IT IS TIME FOR THE GOV OF CANADA TO ENSURE THAT KINDER MORGAN CANADA’S TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE EXPANSION GOES AHEAD – CONF CALL; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – FOR FORESEEABLE FUTURE, EXPECT TO CONTINUE FUNDING ALL GROWTH CAPITAL THROUGH OPERATING CASH FLOWS; 10/04/2018 – Canada cabinet to discuss troubled Kinder Morgan pipeline; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA CEO SAYS NO DECISION MADE ON USE OF PROCEEDS FROM TRANS MOUNTAIN SALE; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Energy execs says tariff gambit could hit shale, LNG project costs

The stock increased 0.21% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $14.21. About 11,195 shares traded. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (BYM) has 0.00% since August 15, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Dakota Wealth Management holds 0.98% of its portfolio in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust for 85,739 shares. Karpus Management Inc. owns 1.45 million shares or 0.71% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Mariner Investment Group Llc has 0.27% invested in the company for 14,976 shares. The Illinois-based Goodwin Daniel L has invested 0.23% in the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 263,978 shares.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. The company has market cap of $375.23 million. It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It has a 27.54 P/E ratio. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.22 EPS, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $498.17 million for 22.53 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 2 analysts covering Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Kinder Morgan has $2200 highest and $20 lowest target. $21’s average target is 5.90% above currents $19.83 stock price. Kinder Morgan had 10 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Jefferies to “Hold” on Monday, April 1. The stock of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has “Market Perform” rating given on Tuesday, July 30 by BMO Capital Markets.

Riverhead Capital Management Llc increased Chubb Corp/The stake by 2,322 shares to 15,441 valued at $2.16 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) stake by 16,039 shares and now owns 118,210 shares. Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) was raised too.