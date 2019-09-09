Riverhead Capital Management Has Cut Its Phillips 66 (PSX) Holding as Share Value Rose; Mechanics Bank Trust Department Stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) Has Increased by $1.35 Million

Riverhead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 9.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc sold 3,482 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 32,759 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.12 million, down from 36,241 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $102.17. About 2.22M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 02/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Well Positioned for IMO 2020 Rule (Correct); 11/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BORGER REFINERY MAY RESTART GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER EARLY NEXT WEEK; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 14 PCT TO $0.80/SHR; 06/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY TO COMPLETE UNIT RESTARTS NEXT WEEK; 16/04/2018 – ALL OTHER UNITS OPERATING AT PHILLIPS 66 BORGER REFINERY; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 18/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Rises for 8 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BEGINS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Net $524M; 25/04/2018 – Phillips 66 expected to post earnings of 89 cents a share – Earnings Preview

Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 81.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought 29,344 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 65,154 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.05 million, up from 35,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $54.52. About 10.11M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 20/03/2018 – COCA-COLA HBC ROMANIA NAMES JOVAN RADOSAVLJEVIC GENERAL MANAGER; 10/04/2018 – Correction: Fitch Downgrades Coca-Cola Amatil to ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 20/03/2018 – MONSTER BEVERAGE – IN AMENDMENT, ER’S RIGHT TO NOMINATE TWO INDIVIDUALS TO CO’S BOARD EXTENDED BY 12 MONTHS TO JUNE 12, 2019; 07/05/2018 – IFF to buy Israel’s Frutarom for $7.1 bln, nearing top spot; 28/03/2018 – LBC Breaking: Coca-Cola says it is moving ahead with plans to close sites in Milton Keynes and Northampton, with the loss of; 24/04/2018 – KO CEO:EXPECT N. AMERICA PRICE/MIX TO RISE TO LOW SINGLE DIGITS; 29/03/2018 – Coca-Cola CEO: Warren Buffett Has Had a Profound Career; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola earnings: 47 cents per share, vs 46 cents expected; 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES NET DEBT/ EBITDA AT LOWER THAN 1.5X FOR 2018-2020; 08/03/2018 – @petenajarian may be basking in sunny Hawaii, but that’s not stopping him from giving his Fast Pitch on $KO

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $2.37 earnings per share, down 23.55% or $0.73 from last year’s $3.1 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.04B for 10.78 P/E if the $2.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.02 actual earnings per share reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.52% negative EPS growth.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $165,816 activity.

