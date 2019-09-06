Riverhead Capital Management Has Cut By $856,000 Its Ingersoll (IR) Holding; Amcon Distributing Co (DIT) Has 0.33 Sentiment

Amcon Distributing Co (DIT) investors sentiment decreased to 0.33 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.17, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 1 active investment managers increased or opened new equity positions, while 3 sold and decreased their positions in Amcon Distributing Co. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 73,532 shares, down from 79,433 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Amcon Distributing Co in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 2 Increased: 0 New Position: 1.

Riverhead Capital Management Llc decreased Ingersoll (IR) stake by 38.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Riverhead Capital Management Llc sold 8,000 shares as Ingersoll (IR)’s stock rose 1.32%. The Riverhead Capital Management Llc holds 12,923 shares with $1.40M value, down from 20,923 last quarter. Ingersoll now has $29.33 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.15% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $121.41. About 930,713 shares traded. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has risen 27.20% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical IR News: 17/05/2018 – Mitsubishi Electric Trane HVAC Now Serving Ductless Customers; 19/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND ENTERS $1B SR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT PACT; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND 1Q NET REV. $3.38B, EST. $3.19B; 04/04/2018 – lngersoll Rand Declares Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC – WORKING CAPITAL / REVENUE ON TRACK FOR 2018; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC – QTRLY NET REV FROM CONT OPS $ 3,385 MLN VS $3,001 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 29/05/2018 – Thermo King “Moves Food” to Increase Food Security; 29/05/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 9 Weeks; 29/05/2018 – Thermo King “Moves Food” to Increase Food Security; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Net $120.4M

More notable recent AMCON Distributing Company (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “AMCON Distributing Company Announces $0.28 Special Dividend – Business Wire” on December 21, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “AMCON Distributing Company Reports Fully Diluted Earnings Per Share of $1.99 for the Quarter Ended December 31, 2018 – Business Wire” published on January 18, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “AMCON Distributing Company Announces $0.18 Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire” on July 24, 2018. More interesting news about AMCON Distributing Company (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) were released by: Fortune.com and their article: “The NYSEâ€™s Owner Wants to Bring Bitcoin to Your 401(k). Are Crypto Credit Cards Next? – Fortune” published on August 03, 2018 as well as Stockhouse.com‘s news article titled: “Blockchain startup Belfrics Group gears for first round of funding – Stockhouse” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Southern regions of the United States. The company has market cap of $46.24 million. It operates through two divisions, Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food. It has a 10.88 P/E ratio. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and chilled products, and institutional foodservice products.

Willis Investment Counsel holds 0.1% of its portfolio in AMCON Distributing Company for 17,572 shares. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc owns 9,200 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bank Of America Corp De has 0% invested in the company for 4 shares. The New York-based Blackrock Inc. has invested 0% in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp, a Texas-based fund reported 21,075 shares.

The stock increased 2.63% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $78. About 50 shares traded. AMCON Distributing Company (DIT) has risen 8.73% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.73% the S&P500. Some Historical DIT News: 18/04/2018 – Amcon Distributing 2Q EPS 49c; 31/05/2018 – NIGERIA’S AMCON PLANS TO SELL AERO UNIT THIS YEAR: DIRECTOR; 31/05/2018 – AMCON EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AMINU ISMAIL TELLS REPORTERS; 23/04/2018 – DJ AMCON Distributing Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DIT); 24/04/2018 – AMCON DISTRIBUTING REPLENISHED SHRS AUTHORIZED FOR BUYBACK; 04/05/2018 – LSV Asset Management Exits Position in Amcon Distributing; 18/04/2018 AMCON Distributing Company Reports Fully Diluted Earnings Per Share of $0.49 for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 24/04/2018 – Amcon Distributing Declares Dividend of 18c

Analysts await Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.92 earnings per share, up 9.71% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.75 per share. IR’s profit will be $463.83M for 15.81 P/E if the $1.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.09 actual earnings per share reported by Ingersoll-Rand Plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.13% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Smart To Buy Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on September 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Ingersoll-Rand Plc’s (NYSE:IR) 1.8% Dividend Yield Looks Pretty Interesting – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Adding Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” on May 14, 2019. More interesting news about Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Think About Buying Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do You Know About Ingersoll-Rand Plcâ€™s (NYSE:IR) ROCE? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Among 8 analysts covering Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Ingersoll-Rand has $14000 highest and $115 lowest target. $135.13’s average target is 11.30% above currents $121.41 stock price. Ingersoll-Rand had 13 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, May 6 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform”. The stock of Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, July 31 by Morgan Stanley. On Wednesday, May 1 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform”. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 3 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Wednesday, May 1. The stock of Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, July 31 by Credit Suisse. The stock of Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 10. On Thursday, April 4 the stock rating was upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy”. The rating was downgraded by Jefferies on Tuesday, July 2 to “Hold”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, May 1 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Riverhead Capital Management Llc increased American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) stake by 5,620 shares to 23,115 valued at $4.56 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Robert Half International Inc (NYSE:RHI) stake by 4,965 shares and now owns 282,211 shares. Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) was raised too.