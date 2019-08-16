Riverhead Capital Management Has Boosted Position in Lam Research (LRCX); 3G Capital Partners LP Has Boosted Its Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) by $17.06 Million

3G Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 17.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 3G Capital Partners Lp bought 145,820 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 958,838 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $113.09M, up from 813,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 3G Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $133.68. About 28.13M shares traded or 14.82% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 13/03/2018 – Preempt Researchers Find Critical Vulnerability that Exploits Authentication in Microsoft Remote Desktop Protocol (MS-RDP); 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT OPEX GUIDANCE IS SLIGHT ABOVE HIGH END OF FORECAST; 23/04/2018 – Slync Appoints Former DHL Global Forwarding Latin America CEO Samuel Israel to Advisory Board; 15/03/2018 – MICROSOFT HAD 83 SEXUAL HARASSMENT COMPLAINTS IN LAST FISCAL YR; 30/05/2018 – Mapbox to Bring AI-Powered Vision SDK to Microsoft Azure IoT Platform; 12/03/2018 – Trump may tap ex-Microsoft, GM executive Liddell to succeed Cohn: Report; 16/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft is planning a line of lower-cost 10-inch Surface tablets priced at about $400 with USB-C; 14/03/2018 – Microsoft plans to open its first Middle East data centers as it steps up cloud challenge to Amazon; 17/05/2018 – Even multibillionaires like Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates have their weaknesses; 12/04/2018 – CNA Appoints Mark James as Senior Vice President, Global Reinsurance

Riverhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Lam Research Corp (LRCX) by 305.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc bought 13,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 17,261 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.09M, up from 4,261 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lam Research Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $198.93. About 939,462 shares traded. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has risen 11.06% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 16/04/2018 – Lam Research Corp expected to post earnings of $4.38 a share – Earnings Preview; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP SEES NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE $4.77, +/- $0.20 FOR JUNE 2018 QUARTER; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP SEES FOR JUNE 2018 QTR, U.S. GAAP SHIPMENTS $3.000 BLN +/- $150 MLN; 18/04/2018 – First Lam, Now ASML: People Are Worried About Chip Equipment — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SAYS CY2021 TARGET MODEL ADJ. OPER MARGIN 32%-33%; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research 3Q Shipments $3.13 Billion; 27/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O : MIZUHO STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $250; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SEES 4Q ADJ. EPS $5 +/- 20C, EST. $4.69; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O QUARTERLY NON-GAAP SHR $4.79; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research Sees 4Q Rev $3.1B

Riverhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 17,950 shares to 6,101 shares, valued at $708,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Entergy Corp (NYSE:ETR) by 30,080 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,767 shares, and cut its stake in Murphy Oil Corp (NYSE:MUR).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold LRCX shares while 255 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 128.30 million shares or 12.41% less from 146.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 66 were reported by Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability. Legal And General Gru Plc reported 969,346 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund has 2,352 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Cipher Cap Ltd Partnership holds 0.19% or 13,401 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Tudor Corporation Et Al has 0.22% invested in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 29,342 shares. Prudential Public Ltd reported 401,394 shares stake. Nomura Asset Co Limited has invested 0.05% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). The Texas-based Cullen Frost Bankers has invested 0.2% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Assetmark invested in 10,283 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Lc, Texas-based fund reported 972 shares. First Business Fincl Ser invested in 4,099 shares. Weatherly Asset LP reported 2,501 shares. Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability reported 0.44% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Fifth Third Savings Bank invested in 52,400 shares. Alkeon Capital Mgmt reported 515,481 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. E&G Advisors LP has 0.61% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 11,753 shares. Bouchey Financial invested in 7,084 shares. Everence Mngmt invested 3.71% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Atlas Browninc invested in 22,521 shares. Seizert Cap Prtn Ltd Co reported 335,691 shares. Boothbay Fund Lc invested in 70,040 shares or 0.8% of the stock. Amica Retiree Med Tru has invested 3.58% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Raab And Moskowitz Asset Ltd reported 1.6% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Woodmont Counsel Ltd Company invested in 65,710 shares. Wedgewood Invsts Pa holds 3.56% or 19,488 shares. Guardian Invest, a California-based fund reported 27,430 shares. Marathon Management has 28,142 shares. Steadfast Limited Partnership stated it has 4.95% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Axa holds 1.58% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 3.43 million shares. Moreover, Becker Cap Management has 2.91% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 665,010 shares.