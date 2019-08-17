Riverhead Capital Management Has Boosted Popular (BPOP) Holding; Marshall Wace Llp Has Cut Its Cedar Fair LP (FUN) Position

Riverhead Capital Management Llc increased Popular Inc (BPOP) stake by 126.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Riverhead Capital Management Llc acquired 35,237 shares as Popular Inc (BPOP)’s stock rose 0.75%. The Riverhead Capital Management Llc holds 62,987 shares with $3.28 million value, up from 27,750 last quarter. Popular Inc now has $5.08 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.98% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $52.54. About 225,507 shares traded. Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) has risen 14.41% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.41% the S&P500. Some Historical BPOP News: 19/04/2018 – Popular Announces Appointment of Betina Castellví as Chief Security Officer; 24/04/2018 – POPULAR INC QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME $393.0 MLN VS $362.1 MLN; 23/05/2018 – POPULAR INC -BANCO POPULAR ENTERED INTO TERMINATION AGREEMENT WITH FDIC; 08/05/2018 – Popular, Inc. Declares a Cash Dividend of $0.25 per Common Share; 09/04/2018 – Popular Community Bank Changes Name to Popular; 19/04/2018 – POPULAR NAMES BETINA CASTELLVI AS CHIEF SECURITY OFFICER; 25/04/2018 – POPULAR INC BPOP.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $53; 23/05/2018 – Popular Announces Early Termination of FDIC Shared-Loss Agreements; 24/04/2018 – Popular 1Q EPS 89c; 24/04/2018 – Popular 1Q Noninterest Income $121.5

Marshall Wace Llp decreased Cedar Fair Lp (FUN) stake by 51.19% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Marshall Wace Llp sold 54,497 shares as Cedar Fair Lp (FUN)’s stock declined 6.81%. The Marshall Wace Llp holds 51,956 shares with $2.73 million value, down from 106,453 last quarter. Cedar Fair Lp now has $2.99B valuation. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $52.76. About 808,669 shares traded or 177.14% up from the average. Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) has declined 12.44% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.44% the S&P500. Some Historical FUN News: 02/05/2018 – Cedar Fair 1Q Rev $55M; 02/05/2018 – /C O R R E C T I O N — Cedar Fair Entertainment Company/; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Fair 1Q Loss $83.4M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold BPOP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 82.20 million shares or 0.50% less from 82.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc reported 124,456 shares. Citigroup, a New York-based fund reported 60,812 shares. Raffles Assocs Ltd Partnership owns 252,400 shares or 14.39% of their US portfolio. Amp Cap Invsts holds 5,010 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Kemnay Advisory Svcs Incorporated reported 21,000 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 0.03% in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Dimensional Fund Advsr LP has invested 0.08% in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Northpointe Limited Liability Corp reported 1.46% of its portfolio in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). 90,598 were accumulated by Sei Investments. Moreover, Wedge Capital Management L Limited Partnership Nc has 0.01% invested in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). New York-based Amalgamated State Bank has invested 0.02% in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Rock Point Advisors Ltd Com holds 1.79% or 72,970 shares in its portfolio. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsr Inc holds 1.06% or 55,230 shares in its portfolio. 21,400 are owned by Asset One Ltd. Wellington Management Group Inc Llp reported 21,067 shares.

Riverhead Capital Management Llc decreased Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc stake by 11,050 shares to 21,100 valued at $1.06 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Yum! Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM) stake by 3,909 shares and now owns 25,119 shares. Corelogic Inc/United States (NYSE:CLGX) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold FUN shares while 44 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 27.14 million shares or 0.18% more from 27.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Epoch Inv Partners invested in 0.09% or 370,964 shares. Armistice Limited Liability Corp has 200,000 shares for 0.58% of their portfolio. Aull & Monroe Investment Mgmt holds 1.7% of its portfolio in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) for 60,216 shares. Virtu Financial Ltd has invested 0.02% in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN). Schulhoff And owns 32,610 shares. Private Ocean Limited Co holds 200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hanson Mcclain stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN). Citigroup holds 1,613 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & Commerce has 400,594 shares. Creative Planning holds 5,963 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sequoia Fin Advsrs accumulated 13,972 shares. Advsrs Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation has 56,343 shares. California Employees Retirement System accumulated 101,637 shares. Hsbc Holding Public Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) for 44,000 shares. Mckinley Cap Mngmt Llc Delaware reported 0.13% stake.

Marshall Wace Llp increased First Busey Corp stake by 22,277 shares to 24,306 valued at $593,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Seadrill Ltd stake by 532,003 shares and now owns 832,831 shares. Hostess Brands was raised too.