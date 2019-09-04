Riverhead Capital Management Has Boosted By $1.11 Million Its Public Storage (PSA) Stake; Sandridge Mississippian Trust I (SDT)’s Sentiment Is 1.86

Sandridge Mississippian Trust I (SDT) investors sentiment increased to 1.86 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 1.19, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 13 investment professionals increased or opened new stock positions, while 7 decreased and sold holdings in Sandridge Mississippian Trust I. The investment professionals in our database reported: 755,290 shares, up from 413,326 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Sandridge Mississippian Trust I in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 3 Increased: 6 New Position: 7.

Riverhead Capital Management Llc increased Public Storage (PSA) stake by 51.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Riverhead Capital Management Llc acquired 5,110 shares as Public Storage (PSA)’s stock rose 9.35%. The Riverhead Capital Management Llc holds 14,971 shares with $3.26M value, up from 9,861 last quarter. Public Storage now has $45.72B valuation. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $261.83. About 360,322 shares traded. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 13.17% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PSA News: 04/04/2018 Public Storage Opens New Huntersville Storage Facility; 09/05/2018 – PSA SAYS AUTOMOTIVE ACTIVITIES FULLY COMPLIANT WITH REGULATIONS; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage 1Q Net $343M; 29/05/2018 – Public Storage Presentation at NAREIT RElTweek 2018 to be Webcast; 07/05/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE PSA.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $205 FROM $203

Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc. holds 0.03% of its portfolio in SandRidge Mississippian Trust I for 202,659 shares. Plancorp Llc owns 16,342 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bank Of America Corp De has 0% invested in the company for 500 shares. The Germany-based Deutsche Bank Ag has invested 0% in the stock. Howe & Rusling Inc, a New York-based fund reported 300 shares.

SandRidge Mississippian Trust I, a statutory trust, holds royalty interests in specified oil and natural gas properties located in the Mississippian formation in Alfalfa, Garfield, Grant, and Woods counties in Oklahoma. The company has market cap of $15.80 million. As of December 31, 2016, the companyÂ’s properties comprised royalty interests in the initial wells; and 121 additional wells that were drilled and perforated by the company. It has a 3.24 P/E ratio.

Riverhead Capital Management Llc decreased Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co stake by 43,200 shares to 289,718 valued at $4.47M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cvs Caremark Corp (NYSE:CVS) stake by 26,752 shares and now owns 31,527 shares. Jb Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) was reduced too.