Riverhead Capital Management Decreased Union Pacific (UNP) Position By $901,967; Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Has 1.8 Sentiment

Riverhead Capital Management Llc decreased Union Pacific Corp (UNP) stake by 17.73% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Riverhead Capital Management Llc sold 5,401 shares as Union Pacific Corp (UNP)’s stock rose 2.62%. The Riverhead Capital Management Llc holds 25,063 shares with $4.19M value, down from 30,464 last quarter. Union Pacific Corp now has $111.60B valuation. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $161.96. About 2.99 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Inc (NCA) investors sentiment increased to 1.8 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.66, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 18 investment managers opened new and increased stock positions, while 10 trimmed and sold equity positions in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Inc. The investment managers in our database reported: 2.93 million shares, up from 2.74 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 6 Increased: 12 New Position: 6.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.67 billion for 16.66 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Among 7 analysts covering Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Union Pacific has $20600 highest and $12800 lowest target. $182.86’s average target is 12.90% above currents $161.96 stock price. Union Pacific had 14 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Strong Buy” rating on Monday, April 22 by Raymond James. The stock of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, June 13 by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Hold” rating by Loop Capital Markets on Tuesday, March 19. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, April 4 by Citigroup. The stock of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) earned “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, July 8. Deutsche Bank maintained Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) on Friday, July 19 with “Buy” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) rating on Wednesday, June 12. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $19700 target.

Riverhead Capital Management Llc increased Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) stake by 6,650 shares to 87,157 valued at $12.24 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) stake by 28,160 shares and now owns 36,110 shares. Etrade Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stock Yards Bank & Trust And Tru invested 0.13% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Kentucky Retirement System Insur Trust Fund invested 0.53% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Uss Mgmt Limited owns 963,996 shares. Norris Perne And French Limited Liability Partnership Mi stated it has 1.64% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Massmutual Fsb Adv holds 0% or 61,263 shares. Cadence Ltd Company owns 44,789 shares or 0.67% of their US portfolio. Maple Capital Mngmt holds 0.22% or 5,476 shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise Finance Inc has invested 0.66% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Westport Asset Mgmt stated it has 800 shares. Guyasuta Advisors owns 11,399 shares. Torch Wealth Mgmt Limited Company owns 4,695 shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. Texas-based Amer Registered Investment Advisor Inc has invested 0.79% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Boston Family Office Limited Liability has 141,163 shares for 2.55% of their portfolio. Moreover, Captrust Advsrs has 0.26% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Bedell Frazier Invest Counseling Ltd stated it has 3,600 shares.

The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $10.6. About 48,935 shares traded or 12.95% up from the average. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NCA) has 0.00% since September 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The company has market cap of $296.92 million. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It has a 36.68 P/E ratio. It invests in the fixed income markets of California.

Tortoise Investment Management Llc holds 0.42% of its portfolio in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. for 168,148 shares. First Foundation Advisors owns 708,840 shares or 0.4% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Winfield Associates Inc. has 0.23% invested in the company for 44,500 shares. The Virginia-based 1607 Capital Partners Llc has invested 0.17% in the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 210,736 shares.