Riverhead Capital Management Decreased Its Oracle (ORCL) Position; Akoustis Technologies (AKTS) Shorts Raised By 11.72%

Riverhead Capital Management Llc decreased Oracle Corp (ORCL) stake by 7.41% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Riverhead Capital Management Llc sold 10,686 shares as Oracle Corp (ORCL)’s stock rose 2.59%. The Riverhead Capital Management Llc holds 133,617 shares with $7.61M value, down from 144,303 last quarter. Oracle Corp now has $180.44B valuation. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $54.09. About 12.13 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 16/05/2018 – ORACLE – SIGNED AGREEMENT TO BUY DATASCIENCE.COM, WHOSE PLATFORM CENTRALIZES DATA SCIENCE TOOLS, PROJECTS, INFRASTRUCTURE IN FULLY-GOVERNED WORKSPACE; 25/04/2018 – VIVOBAREFOOT Makes Giant Strides in Transforming the Footwear Industry; 27/03/2018 – ORACLE WINS REVIVAL OF BILLION-DOLLAR CASE AGAINST GOOGLE; 03/05/2018 – Veriday Named Top 10 Portal Software Solution Provider by CIO Applications; 08/05/2018 – Atlatl Software Announces Market Partnership Between Oracle CPQ Cloud and Atlatl’s Visual and Augmented Reality Product; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ on bonds, deals; 16/04/2018 – Oracle co-CEO Catz expects acceleration in cloud business; 25/04/2018 – Oracle acquired Grapeshot, a ‘brand safety’ marketing provider, sources say for up to $400M; 18/04/2018 – FICO Solution for ldentifying Procurement Fraud, Waste and Abuse Now on Amazon Web Services (AWS); 19/03/2018 – ORACLE: AUTONOMOUS DATABASE TO OFFER ANALYTICS, MOBILITY, APPS

Among 12 analysts covering Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Oracle has $66 highest and $50 lowest target. $59.58's average target is 10.15% above currents $54.09 stock price.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.68 in 2019Q1.

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "What Kind Of Shareholders Own Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)? – Yahoo Finance" on September 09, 2019

Riverhead Capital Management Llc increased Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC) stake by 4,100 shares to 43,407 valued at $3.70 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) stake by 52,540 shares and now owns 145,862 shares. Celanese Corp (NYSE:CE) was raised too.