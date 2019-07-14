Riverhead Capital Management Decreased Its Delta Air Lines (DAL) Position; Private Advisor Group Increased Its Microchip Technology (MCHP) Stake

Private Advisor Group Llc increased Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) stake by 78.83% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Private Advisor Group Llc acquired 6,588 shares as Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP)’s stock declined 5.91%. The Private Advisor Group Llc holds 14,945 shares with $1.12M value, up from 8,357 last quarter. Microchip Technology Inc now has $21.82B valuation. The stock increased 2.21% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $91.71. About 1.58 million shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has declined 8.20% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 15/05/2018 – Microchip Technology Announces Receipt Of Antitrust Clearance In China, Japan, The Philippines, Germany And Austria For Its Acquisition Of Microsemi; 21/05/2018 – Microchip Technology Announces Intention to Offer Senior Secured Notes of Multiple Tranches; 20/04/2018 – MICROSEMI/MICROCHIP BEING REVIEWED PER MOFCOM SIMPLE PROCEDURE; 17/05/2018 – Dealbook: China, Signaling Thaw With U.S. Over Trade, Approves Toshiba Microchip Deal; 13/04/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY U.S. ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR MICROSEMI BUY; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Sees 1Q Adj EPS $1.39-Adj EPS $1.49; 05/03/2018 – Digital control meets intelligent analog to streamline design; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Technology Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend Of 36.35 Cents Per Share; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog; 12/03/2018 – Zecotek Introduces Innovative Wireless ASIC Microchip For Positron Emission Tomography Medical Imaging

Riverhead Capital Management Llc decreased Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL) stake by 5.97% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Riverhead Capital Management Llc sold 7,077 shares as Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL)’s stock rose 9.20%. The Riverhead Capital Management Llc holds 111,440 shares with $5.76M value, down from 118,517 last quarter. Delta Air Lines Inc now has $40.36 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.48% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $61.65. About 10.05 million shares traded or 106.66% up from the average. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 5.68% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.25% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 05/04/2018 – Delta Says Hack on Vendor Exposed Customer Credit-Card Data; 03/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Sees 1Q EPS 65c-EPS 75c; 12/04/2018 – DELTA AIRLINES: WEATHER WAIVER ISSUED FOR SOME MIDWEST AIRPORTS; 24/05/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES SAYS INTENDS TO EXPAND EXISTING CODESHARE RELATIONSHIP WITH JET AIRWAYS TO PROVIDE ACCESS TO OTHER DESTINATIONS IN INDIA; 12/04/2018 – Trade battle resolved, Delta expects to fly C Series jets by early 2019; 22/05/2018 – INDIA’S POONA DAL AND OIL INDUSTRIES LTD PONA.BO – MARCH QTR PROFIT 5.6 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 84.9 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 09/04/2018 – U.S. airline industry boasts overall improvements -study; 15/05/2018 – Air France-KLM: Delta Will Retain Its 49% Stake in Virgin Atlantic; 30/05/2018 – DELTA: AIRLINES WON’T TRIM CAPACITY IN SUMMER TRAVEL SEASON; 15/05/2018 – DELTA SEES SUMMER DEMAND `VERY STRONG’ ESPECIALLY TRANSATLANTIC

Among 5 analysts covering Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Delta Air Lines had 12 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $70 target in Thursday, April 11 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) on Wednesday, April 3 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, April 11 by Raymond James. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $68 target in Thursday, April 11 report. Citigroup maintained Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) rating on Thursday, March 7. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $66 target. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 3 by Buckingham Research.

More notable recent Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Delta Reports Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” on July 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “When Should You Buy Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Delta CEO Details Q2 Records In CNBC Interview – Benzinga” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Calls Pop on AAL; DAL Earnings in Focus – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Delta Air Lines declares $0.4025 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Riverhead Capital Management Llc increased Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) stake by 13,000 shares to 17,261 valued at $3.09M in 2019Q1. It also upped Zions Bancorporation (NASDAQ:ZION) stake by 122,806 shares and now owns 227,071 shares. Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKAM) was raised too.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $264.75 million activity. On Monday, March 11 the insider BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC bought $324,598. Another trade for 5,185 shares valued at $249,743 was bought by BLAKE FRANCIS S. Another trade for 21,000 shares valued at $1.06M was made by West W Gilbert on Friday, February 8.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $751,106 activity. $326,860 worth of stock was sold by LITTLE MITCHELL R on Wednesday, February 13. 4,660 shares valued at $424,246 were sold by CHAPMAN MATTHEW W on Friday, February 15.

Private Advisor Group Llc decreased Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHG) stake by 5,663 shares to 29,009 valued at $2.32M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Tr (IJT) stake by 30,273 shares and now owns 21,656 shares. Spdr Index Shs Fds (RWO) was reduced too.

More notable recent Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “S&P 500 Analyst Moves: MCHP – Nasdaq” published on June 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Reduce Production Costs and Time to Market with Industry’s First NOR Flash Memory Devices Featuring Embedded MAC Addresses – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 06/25/2019: MCHP,COUP,AMZN,RIOT,NOK,ERIK – Nasdaq” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Reports for Microsoft, UnitedHealth & Costco – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Among 9 analysts covering Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Microchip Technology had 17 analyst reports since January 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of MCHP in report on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 9 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) earned “Buy” rating by Needham on Thursday, January 24. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Friday, March 8 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Mizuho on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy” on Thursday, May 9. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 6. The rating was maintained by B. Riley & Co with “Buy” on Monday, May 6. Wells Fargo initiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, June 25 report. Cowen & Co initiated Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) on Thursday, February 21 with “Hold” rating.

