Riverhead Capital Management Decreased Ameriprise Financial (AMP) Position By $620,800; SUNDANCE ENERGY AUSTRALIA LTD ORDINARY S (SDCJF) SI Increased By 5.88%

SUNDANCE ENERGY AUSTRALIA LTD ORDINARY S (OTCMKTS:SDCJF) had an increase of 5.88% in short interest. SDCJF’s SI was 5.06 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 5.88% from 4.78M shares previously. With 35,400 avg volume, 143 days are for SUNDANCE ENERGY AUSTRALIA LTD ORDINARY S (OTCMKTS:SDCJF)’s short sellers to cover SDCJF’s short positions. It closed at $0.1145 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Riverhead Capital Management Llc decreased Ameriprise Financial Inc (AMP) stake by 10.56% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Riverhead Capital Management Llc sold 4,850 shares as Ameriprise Financial Inc (AMP)’s stock declined 0.74%. The Riverhead Capital Management Llc holds 41,090 shares with $5.26 million value, down from 45,940 last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc now has $16.45B valuation. The stock decreased 4.67% or $6.16 during the last trading session, reaching $125.66. About 1.28 million shares traded or 39.99% up from the average. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) has declined 0.99% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AMP News: 05/03/2018 – Ameriprise Settles SEC Mutual Fund Charges — Barrons.com; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise 1Q Rev $3.17B; 30/04/2018 – CommSec: Beach Energy $BPT rose most in April while $AMP was the worst performer on the #ASX 200 over the month. Source: Blo…; 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE 1Q ADJ. OPER NET REV. $3.11B, EST. $3.08B; 09/04/2018 – Columbia Threadneedle Investments Expands Municipal Bond Offerings; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise 1Q ROE Ex-AOCI 28.3%; 14/03/2018 – In a new Ameriprise survey, most people said they had experienced a financial setback in the past five years; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise’s Joy Says 3% Yield Will ‘Get People’s Attention’ (Video); 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE FINL BOOSTS REGULAR QTRLY DIV; 23/04/2018 – CORRECT: AMERIPRISE AUM $485B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold AMP shares while 196 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 100.64 million shares or 4.76% less from 105.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paloma Partners Mgmt has invested 0.46% in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Lc accumulated 8,249 shares. Mai Cap Mgmt accumulated 1,918 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Leavell Inv Management invested 0.03% in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). Moreover, Webster National Bank N A has 0.03% invested in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) for 1,369 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Co reported 39,629 shares. Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of Australia invested in 0.04% or 32,006 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.01% in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). First Mercantile Comm stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). 8,977 were accumulated by Cibc Ww Inc. Kentucky-based Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.49% in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). Pnc Fin Grp Inc invested 0.06% in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). Estabrook has 1,700 shares. Advisory Serv Network Ltd Llc accumulated 0.05% or 5,798 shares. Berkshire Asset Ltd Llc Pa holds 0.02% or 1,611 shares.

Analysts await Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $3.96 earnings per share, up 5.88% or $0.22 from last year’s $3.74 per share. AMP’s profit will be $518.24M for 7.93 P/E if the $3.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.06 actual earnings per share reported by Ameriprise Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.46% negative EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES (NYSE:AMP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES had 11 analyst reports since March 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Tuesday, April 9. The stock of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, April 1.

