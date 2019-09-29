Riverhead Capital Management Cut Vmware (VMW) Holding; Brown Capital Management Cut Ansys (ANSS) Stake

Riverhead Capital Management Llc decreased Vmware Inc (VMW) stake by 89.62% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Riverhead Capital Management Llc sold 18,124 shares as Vmware Inc (VMW)’s stock declined 13.82%. The Riverhead Capital Management Llc holds 2,100 shares with $351,000 value, down from 20,224 last quarter. Vmware Inc now has $59.61B valuation. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $145.88. About 1.02 million shares traded. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has risen 45.44% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.44% the S&P500. Some Historical VMW News: 17/05/2018 – Culture In Tech: Shifts At VMWare And Juniper Signal Diverging Paths; Investigation At Symantec Highlights Importance Of Compliance Culture; 17/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Virtusa, AutoZone, Healthcare Services Group, Vmware, Donnelley Financial; 07/03/2018 – VMware Accelerates and Simplifies Multi-Cloud Adoption with Expanded Cloud Services Portfolio; 04/04/2018 – VMware Names Jenni Flinders VP, Worldwide Channels; 01/05/2018 – JetStream Software Announces JetStream Migrate for VMware Cloud on AWS; 21/05/2018 – VMware Integrated OpenStack Drives 5G Readiness and Fastest Path to Production OpenStack Deployment for Accelerating Digital Transformation; 12/03/2018 – VMware Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Matt Rosoff: Carl Icahn has a ‘medium’-sized stake in VMware, sources say – tip @Techmeme; 19/04/2018 – PE Hub: Uber picks VMware’s Zane Rowe as CFO: Bloomberg; 01/05/2018 – JETSTREAM REPORTS JETSTREAM MIGRATE FOR VMWARE CLOUD ON AWS

Brown Capital Management Llc decreased Ansys Inc (ANSS) stake by 0.58% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Brown Capital Management Llc sold 10,566 shares as Ansys Inc (ANSS)’s stock rose 5.51%. The Brown Capital Management Llc holds 1.81M shares with $371.16M value, down from 1.82 million last quarter. Ansys Inc now has $18.26B valuation. The stock decreased 1.36% or $2.99 during the last trading session, reaching $217.09. About 501,287 shares traded or 5.24% up from the average. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 20.55% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 02/05/2018 – ANSYS Acquires OPTIS, Becomes Industry’s Leading Solution Provider For Autonomous Vehicle Simulation; 19/04/2018 – DJ ANSYS Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANSS); 22/03/2018 – ANSYS INC ANSS.O – MANAGEMENT WILL PROVIDE FURTHER DETAILS REGARDING TRANSACTION AND ITS IMPACT ON 2018 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK AFTER CLOSING; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.20, EST. $1.04; 22/03/2018 – Global Chemical Software Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are ANSYS, Frontline Data Solutions, RURO & SFS Chemical Safety – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/05/2018 – ANSYS 19.1 Delivers the First Comprehensive Solution for Simulation-Based Digital Twins; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS BUYS OPTIS, BECOMES INDUSTRY’S LEADING SOLUTION PROVIDER; 22/05/2018 – ANSYS Awarded 2018 Achievement In Customer Excellence; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q EPS 98c; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS BOOSTS OUTLOOK FOR FY 2018 REV

Among 4 analysts covering Ansys (NASDAQ:ANSS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Ansys has $25400 highest and $19000 lowest target. $230.60’s average target is 6.22% above currents $217.09 stock price. Ansys had 9 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, September 11, the company rating was maintained by Benchmark. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, September 13 by Wedbush. Needham maintained ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) rating on Monday, September 16. Needham has “Buy” rating and $22000 target. The firm has “Underweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Tuesday, August 6. The rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral” on Wednesday, September 11.

Brown Capital Management Llc increased Abiomed Inc (NASDAQ:ABMD) stake by 125,857 shares to 1.36M valued at $353.87M in 2019Q2. It also upped Irhythm Technologies Inc stake by 1.06M shares and now owns 2.22 million shares. Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ANSS shares while 149 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 75.38 million shares or 0.83% more from 74.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.00 earnings per share, down 9.09% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.1 per share. ANSS’s profit will be $84.10 million for 54.27 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.34 actual earnings per share reported by ANSYS, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.37% negative EPS growth.

Riverhead Capital Management Llc increased Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) stake by 12,058 shares to 37,534 valued at $3.15M in 2019Q2. It also upped Ppl Corp (NYSE:PPL) stake by 69,697 shares and now owns 212,952 shares. Wr Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) was raised too.

Analysts await VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $1.02 earnings per share, down 15.70% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.21 per share. VMW’s profit will be $416.80M for 35.75 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by VMware, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.56% negative EPS growth.

Among 14 analysts covering Vmware (NYSE:VMW), 9 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Vmware has $210 highest and $11400 lowest target. $175.14’s average target is 20.06% above currents $145.88 stock price. Vmware had 22 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) earned “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, August 23. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Friday, August 23. The stock of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, April 11 by Wedbush. The firm has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Wednesday, August 21. Deutsche Bank maintained VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) on Monday, August 19 with “Buy” rating. The stock of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 23 by Citigroup. The company was maintained on Friday, August 23 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, August 23 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 18 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Friday, August 23 by RBC Capital Markets.