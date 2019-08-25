Riverhead Capital Management Cut Servicemaster Global Holdings (SERV) Stake; Chicago Equity Partners Lifted Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Holding

Chicago Equity Partners Llc increased Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX) stake by 231.21% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Chicago Equity Partners Llc acquired 43,490 shares as Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)’s stock declined 3.46%. The Chicago Equity Partners Llc holds 62,300 shares with $11.46 million value, up from 18,810 last quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc now has $46.31 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.20% or $4.06 during the last trading session, reaching $180.18. About 882,435 shares traded. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) has declined 4.47% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.47% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTX News: 26/04/2018 – Vertex Initiates Phase 3 Studies of VX-445, Tezacaftor and lvacaftor as a Triple Combination Regimen for People with Cystic Fibrosis; 04/04/2018 – Q-STATE BIOSCIENCES – UNDER TERMS OF DEAL, Q-STATE WILL ALSO RECEIVE ROYALTIES ON DRUG SALES; 29/03/2018 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals: White Will Begin Her Role With Vertex on May 21; 20/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Vertex battles with the U.K. over the price of its cystic fibrosis drug; 04/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Watchdog says Vertex cystic fibrosis drugs are not cost effective, but company calls analysis a ‘sham’; 20/04/2018 – DJ Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRTX); 04/05/2018 – L3’s Vertex sold for single-digit adjusted EBITDA multiple, sources say [23:50 BST04 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 26/04/2018 – VERTEX 1Q ADJ EPS 76C, EST. 62C; 19/03/2018 – VERTEX RESOURCE GROUP LTD – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.02; 01/05/2018 – L3 SIGNS PACT TO SELL VERTEX AEROSPACE TO AMERICAN INDUSTRIAL P

Riverhead Capital Management Llc decreased Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (SERV) stake by 63.42% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Riverhead Capital Management Llc sold 13,529 shares as Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (SERV)’s stock rose 8.92%. The Riverhead Capital Management Llc holds 7,805 shares with $365,000 value, down from 21,334 last quarter. Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc now has $7.72B valuation. The stock decreased 2.37% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $56.84. About 355,175 shares traded. ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) has risen 36.50% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SERV News: 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global 1Q Adj EPS 44c; 26/03/2018 – SERVICEMASTER: PRESIDENT OF AMERICAN HOME SHIELD TO LEAVE; 22/03/2018 Terminix to Host National Hiring Day Event on March 24; 01/05/2018 – SERVICEMASTER 1Q REV. $675M, EST. $664.2M; 26/03/2018 – SERVICEMASTER GLOBAL HOLDINGS INC – STEVE HOCHHAUSER WILL SERVE AS INTERIM PRESIDENT OF AMERICAN HOME SHIELD; 05/04/2018 – Terminix Releases Top 25 Termite Cities List; 19/04/2018 – DJ ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SERV); 26/03/2018 – ServiceMaster Provides Update on Spin-off of Amer Home Shield, Announces Interim Pres of AHS; 09/04/2018 – SERVICEMASTER GLOBAL HOLDINGS – ON APRIL 5, BOARD EXPANDED IT DIRECTORSHIPS BY ONE AND APPOINTED WILLIAM C. COBB, AS A MEMBER OF BOARD – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $141

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.64, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold VRTX shares while 159 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 236.79 million shares or 1.21% less from 239.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 856,292 are held by Panagora Asset Mngmt. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc owns 9,872 shares. Chevy Chase Trust Inc holds 229,404 shares. Oak Ridge Ltd Liability accumulated 24,899 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Chem National Bank & Trust reported 12,339 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Cleararc has 6,194 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.3% or 75,865 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt holds 92,342 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Salem Investment Counselors has invested 0.04% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Voya Inv Mngmt Llc owns 1.10M shares or 0.46% of their US portfolio. Berkshire Asset Management Ltd Liability Com Pa reported 0.02% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Natixis Lp invested in 0.19% or 121,021 shares. Boston Advsr Limited Liability holds 27,448 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. 943 were reported by Cornerstone Advsr.

Among 8 analysts covering Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has $230 highest and $195 lowest target. $217.33’s average target is 20.62% above currents $180.18 stock price. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had 22 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, August 1 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Overweight”. On Wednesday, March 6 the stock rating was maintained by Needham with “Buy”. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 6 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald given on Wednesday, March 6. H.C. Wainwright maintained it with “Buy” rating and $220 target in Thursday, March 7 report. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Thursday, August 1. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 6 by Cowen & Co. On Thursday, May 23 the stock rating was reinitiated by Goldman Sachs with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 1 by Credit Suisse.

Chicago Equity Partners Llc decreased Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) stake by 93,815 shares to 23,475 valued at $3.18 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) stake by 21,885 shares and now owns 182,635 shares. Genomic Health Inc (NASDAQ:GHDX) was reduced too.

Among 7 analysts covering Servicemaster Global Holdings (NYSE:SERV), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Servicemaster Global Holdings has $6500 highest and $39 lowest target. $52.14’s average target is -8.27% below currents $56.84 stock price. Servicemaster Global Holdings had 15 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, February 27. Nomura maintained it with “Buy” rating and $52 target in Tuesday, February 26 report. The stock of ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) earned “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, February 27. As per Wednesday, August 7, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Nomura maintained ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) on Monday, August 12 with “Buy” rating. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Wednesday, February 27 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research given on Tuesday, March 26. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of SERV in report on Thursday, February 28 with “Hold” rating. The stock of ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Oppenheimer. Buckingham Research maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $6100 target in Thursday, August 22 report.