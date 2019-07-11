Riverhead Capital Management Cut Microchip Technology (MCHP) Stake By $574,000; Eastman Chemical Co (EMN)’s Sentiment Is 1.22

Riverhead Capital Management Llc decreased Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) stake by 49.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Riverhead Capital Management Llc sold 7,000 shares as Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP)’s stock declined 5.91%. The Riverhead Capital Management Llc holds 7,006 shares with $581,000 value, down from 14,006 last quarter. Microchip Technology Inc now has $21.35 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $89.73. About 1.33M shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has declined 8.20% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 13/04/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC – ANTICIPATES THAT MERGER WILL BE COMPLETED IN JUNE 2018; 20/04/2018 – MICROSEMI/MICROCHIP BEING REVIEWED PER MOFCOM SIMPLE PROCEDURE; 29/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY – AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR REVOLVING LOAN FACILITY OF ABOUT $3.8 BLN – SEC FILING; 12/04/2018 – Microchip Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC – REGARDING PENDING ACQUISITION OF MICROSEMI, ON MAY 7TH, 2018, RECEIVED JAPAN ANTI-TRUST APPROVAL; 15/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Still Needs Taiwan Regulatory OK for Deal; 21/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY SAYS INTENDS TO OFFER THROUGH PRIVATE PLACEMENT UP TO $2 BLN IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR SECURED NOTES – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech 4Q EPS 58c; 09/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC MCHP.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $97 FROM $96; 23/05/2018 – MICROCHIP: MICROSEMI HOLDERS APPROVED MERGER

Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.45, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 253 institutional investors increased or opened new holdings, while 208 trimmed and sold stakes in Eastman Chemical Co. The institutional investors in our database reported: 113.03 million shares, up from 112.79 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Eastman Chemical Co in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 46 Reduced: 162 Increased: 179 New Position: 74.

More notable recent Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) Trading At A 38% Discount? – Yahoo Finance” on June 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Albemarle: Unique Total Return Opportunity For The Patient Investor – Seeking Alpha” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Ubiquiti Networks Inc (UBNT) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Analysts await Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.12 EPS, down 4.50% or $0.10 from last year’s $2.22 per share. EMN’s profit will be $292.49 million for 8.88 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.77 actual EPS reported by Eastman Chemical Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.77% EPS growth.

Wilen Investment Management Corp. holds 2.28% of its portfolio in Eastman Chemical Company for 39,699 shares. Hendley & Co Inc owns 57,350 shares or 2.23% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Swift Run Capital Management Llc has 2.12% invested in the company for 30,280 shares. The Utah-based Ronna Sue Cohen has invested 2% in the stock. Mrj Capital Inc, a New York-based fund reported 39,385 shares.

The stock increased 1.33% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $75.3. About 674,070 shares traded. Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) has declined 32.17% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.60% the S&P500. Some Historical EMN News: 04/04/2018 – Eastman Chemical CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 03/04/2018 – China raises anti-dumping tariffs on ethylene glycol, diethylene glycol – commerce ministry; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO – QTRLY ADJ SHR $ 2.23; 08/05/2018 – Brad Lich to address the Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference; 16/05/2018 – Kara Eastman declared victory in Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District Democratic primary after running to the left of former Rep. Brad Ashford; 09/05/2018 – EASTMAN: NEW EXPANSION AT KINGSPORT SITE TO BE COMPLETED IN 3Q; 03/05/2018 – REG-Eastman Announces 2018 Annual Meeting Stockholder Vote Results; 30/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 6; 09/05/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL – ADDITIONAL PLANNED EXPANSION OF COPOLYESTER PRODUCTION TO BE ADDED AT KINGSPORT SITE; 12/04/2018 – Eastman Chemical at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8

Eastman Chemical Company manufactures and sells materials, specialty additives, chemicals, and fibers in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $10.39 billion. The companyÂ’s Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescents, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; sulfur and antidegradant rubber additives; performance resins and amine-derivative building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; formic-acid based solutions; and metam based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators. It has a 10.68 P/E ratio. The Company’s products are used in coatings, tires, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, care chemical, crop protection, and energy markets.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $751,106 activity. $326,860 worth of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) was sold by LITTLE MITCHELL R. 4,660 shares were sold by CHAPMAN MATTHEW W, worth $424,246.

Riverhead Capital Management Llc increased Treehouse Foods Inc (NYSE:THS) stake by 19,370 shares to 39,217 valued at $2.53M in 2019Q1. It also upped Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) stake by 64,267 shares and now owns 178,769 shares. Arcosa Inc was raised too.

Analysts await Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $1.26 EPS, down 17.11% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.52 per share. MCHP’s profit will be $299.79M for 17.80 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual EPS reported by Microchip Technology Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.35% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold MCHP shares while 210 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 207 raised stakes. 317.11 million shares or 20.08% more from 264.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Captrust Financial Advsr holds 66,898 shares. Moreover, Jnba Financial Advsr has 0% invested in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Plante Moran Fincl Ltd owns 0.03% invested in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 1,100 shares. Bancorp Of Nova Scotia reported 44,961 shares. Morgan Dempsey Ltd Liability has 388 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. British Columbia Inv Mngmt owns 40,512 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. 3,953 were reported by Stratos Wealth Ptnrs. Metropolitan Life Insurance has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Moreover, Waters Parkerson & Limited Liability has 1.13% invested in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 161,836 shares. Sandy Spring Bancorp owns 68,980 shares. First In reported 374 shares. Arrow Financial reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Com owns 16,137 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 25,000 shares. Architects owns 2,600 shares.

Among 9 analysts covering Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Microchip Technology had 17 analyst reports since January 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. FBR Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 6 report. The stock of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) earned “Hold” rating by Cowen & Co on Thursday, February 21. The rating was maintained by Mizuho on Thursday, May 9 with “Buy”. As per Thursday, January 24, the company rating was downgraded by Needham. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Jefferies. Wells Fargo initiated the shares of MCHP in report on Tuesday, June 25 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by B. Riley & Co with “Buy” on Monday, May 6. BMO Capital Markets maintained Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) rating on Thursday, May 9. BMO Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $11000 target. The rating was maintained by Mizuho on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy”. The stock of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) earned “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Thursday, March 21.