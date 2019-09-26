Riverhead Capital Management Cut Its Cintas (CTAS) Position by $540,360; Market Value Rose; Boyar Asset Management Has Lowered Its Target (TGT) Position by $445,996 as Stock Rose

Boyar Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 20.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyar Asset Management Inc sold 5,186 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The hedge fund held 20,458 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.77M, down from 25,644 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $106.8. About 3.83M shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 06/03/2018 – Target Sees 1Q Adj EPS $1.25-Adj EPS $1.45; 24/05/2018 – Pura Naturals Announces Partnership With Noreen Taylor, CEO of Donore by The Organic Face; 31/05/2018 – Target and Shipt Launch Same-Day Delivery in St. Louis; 02/04/2018 – Instead of acquiring smaller players, as Wal-Mart is doing, Target is investing around $7 billion back into its own business; 23/05/2018 – TARGET CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REV $16,781 MLN; 06/03/2018 – TARGET TO RAISE MINIMUM HOURLY WAGE TO $12/HR THIS SPRING; 08/03/2018 – Target Names Former GE Executive Dmitri Stockton to Board; 22/03/2018 – Shipt and Target Launch Same-Day Delivery in Philadelphia; 10/04/2018 – Shipt and Target to Launch Same-Day Delivery Across Nevada; 23/05/2018 – Target’s Online Push Hits Profits Even as Digital Sales Surge

Riverhead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cintas Corp (CTAS) by 27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc sold 2,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.54% . The institutional investor held 6,165 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.46 million, down from 8,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cintas Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.74% or $14.48 during the last trading session, reaching $266.62. About 1.71 million shares traded or 188.93% up from the average. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 28.47% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 22/05/2018 – Cintas App Helps Memorial Day Travelers Avoid `Spotty Potties’; 18/05/2018 – Minnesota OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Eagan with Highest Safety Designation; 12/04/2018 – Cintas Begins Search for Workplace Heroes for 2018 Everyday lmpact™ Program; 17/05/2018 – Cintas Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Northcoast Research for May. 24; 30/04/2018 – Cintas Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Brown Advisory Buys New 1.1% Position in Cintas; 06/04/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Muncie, IN With Highest Safety Designation; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.37, EST. $1.27; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q EPS CONT OPS $2.66; 21/05/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Boston, MA with Highest Safety Designation

Analysts await Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.17 earnings per share, up 7.34% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.09 per share. TGT’s profit will be $597.78 million for 22.82 P/E if the $1.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual earnings per share reported by Target Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.71% negative EPS growth.

