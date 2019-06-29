Riverhead Capital Management Cut Its Celgene (CELG) Holding by $1.62 Million; Stock Value Rose; Lvm Capital Management LTD Lowered Medical Properties Trust (MPW) Stake by $572,778; Stock Value Declined

Riverhead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 51.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc sold 17,269 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,333 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54 million, down from 33,602 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $92.44. About 5.52M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 11.31% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.88% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 30/05/2018 – DENALI THERAPEUTICS: EARLY EXERCISE OF OPTION TO BUY F-STAR; 19/04/2018 – CELGENE REPORTS CHANGES TO BOARD; 25/04/2018 – European Commission Approves Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo (nivolumab) Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced Melanoma and; 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – OPDIVO ALSO WAS APPROVED FOR A SHORTER 30-MINUTE INFUSION ACROSS ALL APPROVED INDICATIONS; 21/03/2018 – Denali Publishing Partners With Skillz Inc. to Announce Guns, Cars and Zombies! Turbo Mobile Game at Game Developers Conference 2018; 20/03/2018 – PROTHENA CORPORATION – PROTHENA TO RECEIVE A $100 MLN UPFRONT PAYMENT AND A $50 MLN EQUITY INVESTMENT BY CELGENE; 02/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of Celgene Corporation Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 19/04/2018 – Celgene Corporation Announces Changes to Its Board of Directors; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 STUDY, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVING OS AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NSCLC PATIENTS EXPRESSING PD; 16/04/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION APPROVES OPDIVO® (NIVOLUMAB) + YERVOY® (IPILIMUMAB) COMBINATION AS FIRST-LINE TREATMENT FOR PATIENTS WITH INTERMEDIATE- AND POOR-RISK ADVANCED RENAL CELL CARCINOMA

Lvm Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Medical Properties Trust (MPW) by 4.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lvm Capital Management Ltd sold 31,821 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 657,671 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.17 million, down from 689,492 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lvm Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Medical Properties Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $17.44. About 5.44 million shares traded or 72.76% up from the average. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) has risen 36.02% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.59% the S&P500.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $2.05 million activity.

Riverhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Santander Consumer Usa Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) by 23,889 shares to 273,896 shares, valued at $5.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 81,850 shares in the quarter, for a total of 128,279 shares, and has risen its stake in Expedia Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.45 earnings per share, up 31.72% or $0.59 from last year’s $1.86 per share. CELG’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 9.43 P/E if the $2.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.28 actual earnings per share reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.46% EPS growth.

Analysts await Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.32 earnings per share, down 11.11% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.36 per share. MPW’s profit will be $126.22M for 13.63 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual earnings per share reported by Medical Properties Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.23% EPS growth.

Lvm Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $495.24 million and $435.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) by 3,080 shares to 93,765 shares, valued at $10.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wisdomtree Us Quality Div Grow (DGRW) by 21,506 shares in the quarter, for a total of 185,658 shares, and has risen its stake in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN).