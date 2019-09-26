Riverhead Capital Management Continues to Hold Stake in Hormel Foods (HRL); Sirios Capital Management LP Has Boosted Its Danaher (DHR) Stake by $780,574

Sirios Capital Management LP increased its stake in Danaher Corporation (DHR) by 1.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sirios Capital Management LP bought 5,497 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The hedge fund held 492,234 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $70.35 million, up from 486,737 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sirios Capital Management LP who had been investing in Danaher Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $143.95. About 1.92M shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500.

Riverhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Hormel Foods Corp (HRL) by 14.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc bought 14,999 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% . The institutional investor held 119,298 shares of the meat and poultry and fish company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.84M, up from 104,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hormel Foods Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $43.3. About 2.17 million shares traded. Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) has risen 14.72% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.72% the S&P500. Some Historical HRL News: 30/04/2018 – Hormel Foods Corporation Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 06/04/2018 – Hormel Foods Honors 90 Suppliers with Spirit of Excellence Award; 21/03/2018 – Hormel Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP HRL.N – QTRLY NET SALES OF $2.3 BLN, UP 7%; ORGANIC NET SALES FLAT; 25/04/2018 – HORMEL IS SAID TO MULL BID FOR $600M CHINESE WASABI MAKER; 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods 2Q EPS 44c; 26/05/2018 – USDA: Hormel Foods Recalls Canned Pork, Chicken Products; 05/04/2018 – The Makers of Hormel® Natural Choice® Deli Meats Announce New National Ad Featuring Comedic Actress Judy Greer; 07/05/2018 – Hormel Foods Ranked No. 16 on 2018 100 Best Corporate Citizens List; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP HRL.N – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $0.44

More notable recent Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Could a tiny legume play a big role in the world’s future food needs? – Bizwomen – The Business Journals” on September 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Happy With Hormel Foods Corporation’s (NYSE:HRL) Performance Lately? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Hormel Foods Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 22, 2019 as well as Csrwire.com‘s news article titled: “Hormel Foods Announces the Creation and Launch of Plant-forward Meat Alternative HAPPY LITTLE PLANTSâ„¢ Brand at Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference – CSRwire.com” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Riverhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ:HAS) by 5,050 shares to 19,290 shares, valued at $2.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iac/Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 9,939 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,575 shares, and cut its stake in Huntsman Corp (NYSE:HUN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 46 investors sold HRL shares while 156 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 229.63 million shares or 0.79% more from 227.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mutual Of America Cap Ltd holds 0.02% or 36,815 shares in its portfolio. Comm Commercial Bank reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Lc holds 143,134 shares or 3.96% of its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) for 62,738 shares. Tci Wealth Inc invested in 0.03% or 1,726 shares. Cambridge Inv Rech Advsrs Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) for 27,906 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). Century Companies has invested 0% in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). Thomas White Intl reported 8,930 shares. First Interstate Bank owns 16,584 shares. Natixis Advsr Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). Prudential stated it has 252,290 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Group (Ca) accumulated 0% or 200 shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) for 112,618 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 38 investors sold DHR shares while 447 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 536.72 million shares or 3.84% less from 558.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ftb owns 3,670 shares. 9,639 are held by West Chester Cap Advsrs Inc. Addenda stated it has 0.32% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). The Michigan-based Liberty Mngmt Inc has invested 2.76% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Alps Inc owns 12,443 shares. Spectrum Asset (Nb Ca) stated it has 0.87% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 88,299 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Guinness Asset Limited holds 1.21% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 51,980 shares. Oakbrook Invests owns 31,150 shares. Moreover, Leavell Inv Mgmt has 0.14% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Polar Llp accumulated 821,805 shares or 1.03% of the stock. 689,997 were reported by Df Dent Com. Arrow Corporation accumulated 0.2% or 6,617 shares. 255,182 are held by Farr Miller Washington Ltd Limited Liability Company Dc. Commerce Bancorp invested in 440,464 shares.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $348,800 activity.