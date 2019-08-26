Riverhead Capital Management Boosted Its Morgan Stanley (MS) Holding by $2.17 Million; Shares Declined; As Pennantpark Floating Rate Ca (PFLT) Stock Price Declined, West Family Investments Has Trimmed by $1.53 Million Its Position

Riverhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 124.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc bought 51,693 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 93,322 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.94 million, up from 41,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $39.33. About 12.31 million shares traded or 28.42% up from the average. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 19/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley says Apple’s iPhone was a big reason for TSMC’s poor guidance; 29/04/2018 – ResMed Target Price Cut 1.5% to $98/Share by Morgan Stanley; 02/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley’s Andrew Slimmon agrees and sees opportunity in financials and industrials; 23/03/2018 – MPLX LP MPLX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 17/05/2018 – O’HEALAI: MORGAN STANLEY IM TO OPEN OPERATION IN DUBLIN; 22/03/2018 – DELPHI TECHNOLOGIES PLC DLPH.N : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 19/03/2018 – U.S. Equity Offerings Down 10% in 2018, Morgan Stanley Leads; 07/03/2018 – DAIMLER: MORGAN STANLEY VOTING RIGHTS FELL TO 9.68% ON FEB. 28; 19/04/2018 – DJ Morgan Stanley, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MS); 18/04/2018 – Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Reports 24.53% Stake in Morgan Stanley

West Family Investments Inc decreased its stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Ca (PFLT) by 33.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Family Investments Inc sold 127,720 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.01% . The institutional investor held 250,949 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22M, down from 378,669 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Family Investments Inc who had been investing in Pennantpark Floating Rate Ca for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $444.13M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $11.45. About 130,139 shares traded. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) has declined 11.45% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.45% the S&P500. Some Historical PFLT News: 22/03/2018 – PennantPark Floating Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 05/03/2018 – PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. Announces Monthly Distribution of $0.095 per Share; 26/03/2018 – PennantPark Floating Short-Interest Ratio Rises 22% to 7 Days; 10/04/2018 – PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s Board of Directors Approves the Reduction in the Asset Coverage Requirements; 24/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Bryn Mawr Bank, Whitestone REIT, Surgery Partners, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital, Enterprise Fin; 05/03/2018 Fitch Affirms PennantPark at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Remains Negative; 10/04/2018 – PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s Board of Directors Approves the Reduction in the Asset Coverage Requirements

Riverhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 53,867 shares to 22,765 shares, valued at $765,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in New York Community Bancorp Inc (NYSE:NYCB) by 58,660 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,424 shares, and cut its stake in Healthsouth Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, State Bank Of The West has 0.48% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 97,372 shares. 1.69M were reported by State Of Wisconsin Invest Board. Fiduciary stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). 4,871 were accumulated by Ftb Advisors. 12.36M are held by Royal Retail Bank Of Canada. Cna Financial has 0.45% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Fdx Advisors owns 32,240 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. White Pine Comm reported 101,573 shares. Valueact accumulated 12.17% or 26.23 million shares. Barnett holds 950 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Twin Capital Management reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Diamond Hill Cap Mngmt invested in 1.29% or 5.55 million shares. Natixis Advsr Lp reported 682,593 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Riggs Asset Managment accumulated 0.01% or 203 shares. Signaturefd Llc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 6,546 shares.

More notable recent Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Reasons the Equity Rout May Continue – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Morgan Stanley launches sustainable investing analytics app – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why I Think Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Most-Bought Financial Stocks of Investment Gurus – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks – Wall Street Tumbles After Brief Yield Curve Inversion – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $613,139 activity. Another trade for 8,200 shares valued at $98,817 was made by Efrat Aviv on Friday, May 17.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.7 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.87, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 2 investors sold PFLT shares while 21 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 8.10 million shares or 5.71% less from 8.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT). Envestnet Asset has invested 0% in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT). Financial Consulate owns 0.06% invested in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) for 10,439 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Co Ltd, a Japan-based fund reported 103,550 shares. 25,939 were reported by Royal National Bank Of Canada. Punch & Assoc Invest Management Inc accumulated 559,365 shares. Optimum Investment Advsr has invested 0.2% in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT). Mckinley Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp Delaware reported 102,866 shares. Tower Rech Ltd Liability Com (Trc) owns 1,322 shares. 640 are held by Atwood And Palmer Incorporated. Stephens Inc Ar holds 0% or 10,997 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 350,794 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pnc Fincl Svcs Gru Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT). 875 were accumulated by Citigroup. Group Inc One Trading Limited Partnership holds 0% in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) or 1,000 shares.