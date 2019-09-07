Riverhead Capital Management Boosted Its Honeywell International (HON) Stake by $902,970 as Share Value Rose; As Philip Morris International In (PM) Market Value Declined, Hollencrest Securities Decreased Stake by $645,568

Riverhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc (HON) by 24.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc bought 5,715 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 29,370 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.67 million, up from 23,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $171.16. About 3.30 million shares traded or 36.51% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 12/03/2018 – Honeywell Provides Airlines With Powerful Connected Aircraft Analytics Package for Optimizing Flight Ops; 13/03/2018 – HON:CARDINAL MIDSTREAM II TO USE UOP RUSSELL MODULAR CRYOGENIC; 13/03/2018 – Honeywell To Provide Cryogenic Gas Processing Plant To Cardinal Midstream lll, LLC; 09/04/2018 – Honeywell’s New Satcom System Brings Worldwide Voice And Data Connectivity To Cockpit And Cabin; 14/05/2018 – Q Malik Fulton: With Big Oil After Resource Maximization, Honeywell’s Automation Boss Eyes Fresh Opportunities In an; 26/04/2018 – CB Process Instrumentation and Controls to Offer Honeywell Product Line; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CEO SAYS AGGRESSIVELY LOOKING AT POTENTIAL M&A AND EXPECTS SOMETHING TO HAPPEN IN THE NEXT QUARTER OR TWO; SAYS HONEYWELL’S PREFERENCE IS BOLT-ON ACQUISITION ROUGHLY IN THE $3 BLN PRICE…; 12/03/2018 – Honeywell Helps Refiners Meet Euro V Standards With New Catalyst; 20/03/2018 – HONEYWELL – LAUNCH OF ITS CONNECTIVITY SOLUTION, GODIRECT ROUTER; 16/04/2018 – Ball Aerospace to Collaborate with Honeywell for Optical Communication DataLinks Products

Hollencrest Securities Llc decreased its stake in Philip Morris International In (PM) by 6.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc sold 7,336 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 103,063 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.11 million, down from 110,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris International In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $72.97. About 5.60M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q L&M Cigarette Shipment Volume Down 12.3%; 19/04/2018 – Consumer Cos Down After Philip Morris, P&G Reports — Consumer Roundup; 20/04/2018 – Philip Morris International Credit Risk Protected by De-Leveraging Path; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds Intel, Exits Philip Morris, Cuts Apple; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris: Dividend Increases Will Remain Primary Use of Operating Cash Flow After CapEx; 15/03/2018 – FDA seeks research, public input in fresh move to curb nicotine addiction; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Greece Factory Now Producing Smoke-Free Products; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q European Union Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 5%; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Adds AB InBev, Cuts Philip Morris: 13F; 27/03/2018 – New Zealand court gives Philip Morris nod to sell heated tobacco product

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 EPS, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.14 billion for 13.32 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

Hollencrest Securities Llc, which manages about $1.14 billion and $762.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pimco Enhanced Shrt Maturty Ac (MINT) by 3,611 shares to 20,706 shares, valued at $2.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,974 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,408 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core Us Aggregate Bond (AGG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tarbox Family Office has 4,862 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc stated it has 0.17% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Bryn Mawr Tru accumulated 0.16% or 33,760 shares. Avalon Advsrs Ltd Co holds 1.25M shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Group Inc (Ca) holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 3,152 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 7,284 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Birinyi Associates Inc accumulated 5,000 shares. Charter invested in 0.04% or 3,522 shares. Moreover, Cypress Cap Mngmt Lc (Wy) has 1.51% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 12,830 shares. Carret Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Moreover, Stifel Fincl has 0.47% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Old Point Trust & Svcs N A has invested 0.71% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Altavista Wealth owns 11,330 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Mackenzie Corporation accumulated 3.29 million shares. Freestone Hldgs Limited Liability Com has 0.22% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Philip Morris Will Boost Your Income Yet Again – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Philip Morris slumps while peers hold up – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Meritage Homes Combines Beauty and Energy Efficiency at Pearland Place – GlobeNewswire” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Ibtimes.com and their article: “It’s Not Cigarettes Bringing Altria and Philip Morris International Together Again – International Business Times” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Philip Morris: Time For Dividend Raise – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fiduciary Fin Services Of The Southwest Tx holds 43,001 shares or 1.99% of its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 443,082 shares. Martingale Asset Management Lp holds 371,826 shares or 0.64% of its portfolio. Banque Pictet Cie, a Switzerland-based fund reported 296,170 shares. Exchange Capital Mngmt invested 0.56% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0.33% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Koshinski Asset Management Incorporated holds 2,059 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cypress Capital Grp has 7,255 shares. Indiana Trust And Invest reported 7,187 shares stake. Quadrant Capital Mngmt Llc has invested 1.1% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). 1,272 were reported by Amarillo Retail Bank. Glenmede Trust Na accumulated 0.7% or 974,380 shares. Highlander Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Montag & Caldwell Llc reported 3.01% stake. 9,822 were reported by Reynders Mcveigh Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp.

Riverhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 12,500 shares to 14,650 shares, valued at $3.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 160,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 190,755 shares, and cut its stake in Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP).