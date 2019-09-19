Riverhead Capital Management Boosted Hartford Financial Services Group (HIG) Holding; Last Week Rayonier Inc. (RYN) Analysts

Riverhead Capital Management Llc increased Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (HIG) stake by 87.69% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Riverhead Capital Management Llc acquired 10,500 shares as Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (HIG)’s stock rose 12.12%. The Riverhead Capital Management Llc holds 22,474 shares with $1.25 million value, up from 11,974 last quarter. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc now has $22.04 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $60.96. About 108,223 shares traded. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) has risen 9.42% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.42% the S&P500. Some Historical HIG News: 15/03/2018 – HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES – IN PROCESS OF AMENDING, EXTENDING REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY, WITH REDUCTION IN SIZE OF FACILITY TO $750 MLN; 30/03/2018 – HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP – ON MARCH 29, CO ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO $1 BLN FIVE-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED OCTOBER 31, 2014 – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 – HARTFORD FINL EXPECTS TO ENTER AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT; 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S CONTINUES REVIEW OF TALCOTT’S RATINGS FOR DOWNGRADE; 30/03/2018 – HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC – AMENDMENT PROVIDES FOR REDUCTION OF COMPANY’S MINIMUM CONSOLIDATED NET WORTH FINANCIAL COVENANT TO $9 BLN; 04/04/2018 – New Survey From The Hartford And MIT AgeLab Finds Homeowners Age 50+ Delay Home Maintenance; 09/03/2018 Hartford Financial Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC QTRLY EARNED PREMIUMS $3,927 MLN VS $3,438 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Hartford Financial 1Q EPS $1.64; 14/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc.’s Senior Unsecured Notes

Rayonier Inc. engages in the sale and development of real estate and timberland management, as well as in the production and sale of cellulose fibers in the United States, New Zealand, and Australia. The company has market cap of $3.67 billion. The firm operates in four divisions: Timber, Real Estate, Performance Fibers, and Wood Products. It has a 53.07 P/E ratio. Timber segment owns, leases, or manages timberlands and sells standing timber at auction to third parties, as well as sells delivered logs.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.67 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 24 investors sold Rayonier Inc. shares while 70 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 104.42 million shares or 0.30% less from 104.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Quantitative Invest Management Limited Liability invested in 14,184 shares. Csat Invest Advisory Limited Partnership has invested 0% of its portfolio in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN). Confluence Inv Mngmt Ltd Co reported 1.46% of its portfolio in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN). Blackrock owns 0.02% invested in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) for 12.83M shares. Clean Yield Gru reported 0.01% in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN). 37,618 are held by Keybank Natl Association Oh. Shell Asset Mgmt Company accumulated 31,591 shares. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America accumulated 46,899 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys reported 235,176 shares stake. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 152,453 shares. Massachusetts-based State Street has invested 0.01% in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 1,310 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% or 21,357 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd Co has invested 0% in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN). Mackay Shields Ltd Com has 0.02% invested in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) for 114,295 shares.

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $52,683 activity. The insider Wiltshire Andrew G. bought $52,683.

Riverhead Capital Management Llc decreased Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC) stake by 3,600 shares to 3,295 valued at $1.07 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Assured Guaranty Ltd (NYSE:AGO) stake by 14,805 shares and now owns 119,740 shares. Epr Properties (NYSE:EPR) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Hartford Financial Services Group has $6600 highest and $5300 lowest target. $59.33’s average target is -2.67% below currents $60.96 stock price. Hartford Financial Services Group had 12 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Thursday, August 15. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Monday, April 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 30 investors sold HIG shares while 155 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 311.43 million shares or 1.25% more from 307.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kistler owns 333 shares. Keybank Association Oh invested 0% in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) for 26 shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can has invested 0.06% in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG). Marathon Asset Mgmt Llp holds 1.62% or 2.26M shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Llc reported 0.06% stake. Charles Schwab Mngmt Inc stated it has 1.69 million shares. Andra Ap holds 158,700 shares. C M Bidwell reported 0% of its portfolio in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG). Valley Advisers has invested 0% in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG). California-based Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0.02% in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG). Price T Rowe Assocs Md holds 0.01% or 779,902 shares in its portfolio. First Manhattan invested in 0% or 1,664 shares. Coastline Tru Company has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG). Boston Private Wealth Lc owns 4,940 shares.

