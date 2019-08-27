Riverhead Capital Management Boosted Chevron (CVX) Position by $5.12 Million as Market Value Rose; Fastenal Co (FAST) Holder Ameriprise Financial Has Decreased Holding

Ameriprise Financial Inc decreased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 82.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameriprise Financial Inc sold 883,062 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 190,031 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.22 million, down from 1.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $29.73. About 1.86M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500. Some Historical FAST News: 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Declares Dividend of 37c; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q Operating Cash Flow $159.7M; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Company to Host Investor Presentation; 11/04/2018 – FASTENAL CO – QTRLY NET SALES$1,185.8 MLN VS $1,047.7 MLN; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fastenal Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FAST); 05/04/2018 – Fastenal Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Fastenal Company Recommends Rejection of Below-Market-Price Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporation; 23/03/2018 – Fastenal Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – FASTENAL FEB. NET SALES UP 14.8%; 09/04/2018 – FASTENAL CO FAST.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55

Riverhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 59.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc bought 41,634 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 112,155 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.82M, up from 70,521 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $219.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $115.74. About 3.68 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 19/04/2018 – Oil major Total will not give up on Venezuela, says Total CEO; 07/03/2018 – Anonymous: Chevron in talks to sell minority stake in Kitimat LNG project; 23/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 24/05/2018 – Sea-Land Chemical Company and Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LP Expand Distribution Relationship to Include Normal Alpha Olefins; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP’S CVX.N JOHNSON SAYS COMPANY’S VENEZUELA OPERATIONS CONTINUE TO FUNCTION NORMALLY; 12/04/2018 – Chevron Steps on the Gas to Bring California Fuel to Mexico; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – ABOUT 76 PERCENT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL TO REQUIRE AN INDEPENDENT CHAIRMAN; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Capital Appreciation HLS Adds Chevron, Exits CBRE; 25/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF ONE DOLLAR AND TWELVE CENTS ($1.12) PER SHARE; 07/03/2018 – FOCUS-Exxon CEO struggles to reverse Tillerson’s legacy of failed bets

Ameriprise Financial Inc, which manages about $217.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:ABX) by 6.43 million shares to 6.47 million shares, valued at $88.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Expanded Tech (IGV) by 5,193 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,182 shares, and has risen its stake in Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI).

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $138,472 activity. 1,104 shares valued at $33,264 were bought by Ancius Michael J on Thursday, July 18.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) to report earnings on October, 9. They expect $0.36 EPS, up 5.88% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.34 per share. FAST’s profit will be $206.43 million for 20.65 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by Fastenal Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Riverhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kroger Co/The (NYSE:KR) by 64,217 shares to 231,536 shares, valued at $5.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 24,226 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,657 shares, and cut its stake in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4.