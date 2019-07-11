Riverhead Capital Management Boosted By $2.58 Million Its Allison Transmission Holdings (ALSN) Holding; Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Sentiment Is 0.97

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 400 funds started new and increased stock positions, while 412 decreased and sold their stakes in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The funds in our database now have: 242.16 million shares, down from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Goldman Sachs Group Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 27 to 29 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 54 Reduced: 358 Increased: 288 New Position: 112.

Riverhead Capital Management Llc increased Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (ALSN) stake by 28.73% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Riverhead Capital Management Llc acquired 58,638 shares as Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (ALSN)’s stock declined 8.98%. The Riverhead Capital Management Llc holds 262,737 shares with $11.80M value, up from 204,099 last quarter. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc now has $5.46B valuation. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $45.42. About 503,432 shares traded. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) has risen 5.74% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.31% the S&P500. Some Historical ALSN News: 30/04/2018 – Allison Transmission 1Q EPS $1.08; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: ALSN May Benefit, Industry Posts 12th Consecutive Gain; 06/03/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION – UNIT INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING, WITH CASH ON HAND, TO REPAY $400 MLN OF TERM B-3 LOAN, AMONG OTHERS; 08/03/2018 – Navistar to offer an Allison transmission standard with new International® MV Series truck; 11/05/2018 – Allison Transmission announces Fred Bohley as next CFO; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: ALSN May Benefit, Industry Posts 10th Consecutive Gain; 06/03/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION SEEKS INTEREST RATE MARGIN CUT ON LOAN; 19/04/2018 – DJ Allison Transmission Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALSN); 30/03/2018 – Savoy magazine names Dana Pittard to “most influential” list; 06/03/2018 – FITCH RATES ALLISON TRANSMISSION’S PROPOSED NOTES ‘BB’/’RR4’

Okumus Fund Management Ltd. holds 29.07% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for 678,207 shares. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. owns 91,597 shares or 21.19% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Matthew 25 Management Corp has 12.64% invested in the company for 176,500 shares. The New York-based Greenhaven Associates Inc has invested 11.4% in the stock. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc, a California-based fund reported 117,303 shares.

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $5.22 EPS, down 12.71% or $0.76 from last year’s $5.98 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.89 billion for 10.13 P/E if the $5.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.71 actual EPS reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.58% negative EPS growth.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $76.68 billion. It operates through four divisions: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. It has a 8.8 P/E ratio. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on June 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Institutions Own Shares In The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Lady Gaga Launches Cosmetic Line Exclusive To Amazon, Monopoly! Break Amazon Up! – Seeking Alpha” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Deutsche Bank’s dealings with 1MDB part of broadened DoJ probe – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “A Foolish Take: Bank Dividends Are Soaring – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

The stock increased 2.65% or $5.46 during the last trading session, reaching $211.43. About 3.13 million shares traded or 29.16% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) has declined 19.48% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 22/05/2018 – MEDIA-Goldman hires Max Ritter from Morgan Stanley as head of LatAm M&A – Bloomberg; 12/04/2018 – Debt Collector Lowell Plans Charm Offensive at Goldman Meetings; 14/05/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS SAYS TRADING CO-HEADS SALAME, EALET TO STEP DOWN; 22/03/2018 – – Goldman Sachs no longer one of top three commodities banks; 13/04/2018 – Little-known Goldman banker to succeed Rolet as LSE chief; 27/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS GS.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $260 FROM $255; 26/04/2018 – GERMAN FASHION RETAILER NKD PUT UP FOR SALE WITH HELP OF GOLDMAN SACHS; 06/05/2018 – Goldman’s $1 Billion Bankers Are Benchmark in Asia’s Wealth Race; 09/05/2018 – IRAN DEAL WITHDRAWAL, ALONG WITH RISING TENSION IN OTHER OIL PRODUCING COUNTRIES, MEANS RISK FOR OIL PRICES ‘SKEWED TO THE UPSIDE’ – GOLDMAN SACHS; 19/03/2018 – Goldman executive to become German deputy finance minister

Among 4 analysts covering Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Allison Transmission had 8 analyst reports since January 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, February 25, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, March 6. The rating was maintained by Mizuho on Tuesday, February 26 with “Hold”. Mizuho downgraded Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) on Wednesday, January 16 to “Neutral” rating. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, February 27 report.

More notable recent Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Allison Transmission Is (Still) A Buy – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (ALSN) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Insiders Sell Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Should You Know About Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:ALSN) Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Wix.Com Ltd (WIX) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold ALSN shares while 103 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 113.91 million shares or 3.38% less from 117.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Australia-based Commonwealth Financial Bank Of Aus has invested 0.01% in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN). 87,427 were accumulated by Amp Cap Investors. Tortoise Investment Mngmt Lc has 61 shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag reported 323,025 shares. Gam Ag invested 0.09% in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN). Hillsdale Mngmt Inc reported 11,560 shares stake. 16,851 are owned by Stephens Inc Ar. Lsv Asset Mgmt owns 4.82M shares. Natixis holds 0.09% in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) or 303,983 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio stated it has 56,481 shares. First Hawaiian Bancorporation, a Hawaii-based fund reported 12,565 shares. Vanguard Group reported 0.02% in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN). Advisory Svcs Ntwk Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Com owns 112,014 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0% or 7,932 shares.