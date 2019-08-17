Riverbridge Partners Upped Its Visa (V) Holding; Seadrill Limited (SDRL) SI Increased By 18.49%

Seadrill Limited (NYSE:SDRL) had an increase of 18.49% in short interest. SDRL’s SI was 6.28M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 18.49% from 5.30 million shares previously. With 939,500 avg volume, 7 days are for Seadrill Limited (NYSE:SDRL)’s short sellers to cover SDRL’s short positions. The SI to Seadrill Limited’s float is 8.83%. The stock increased 28.23% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $2.68. About 3.78M shares traded or 235.21% up from the average. Seadrill Limited (NYSE:SDRL) has declined 79.84% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 79.84% the S&P500. Some Historical SDRL News: 09/04/2018 – SEADRILL LTD SDRL.OL – OF 530 BALLOTS CAST BY CREDITORS VOTING ON PLAN, 529 OR 99.8% OF ALL VOTING CREDITORS AGGREGATED ACROSS ALL CREDITORS CLASSES (EXCLUDING BALLOTS CAST BY HOLDERS OF INTERESTS)…; 26/03/2018 – Fredriksen in Talks to Buy Four Canceled Seadrill Drillships; 29/05/2018 – Seadrill Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – SEADRILL COMMENTS ON DRILLSHIP TALKS IN COURT FILINGS; 16/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK UNIT BUYS $600M SEADRILL KOREAN SHIPYARD CLAIM; 18/04/2018 – JOHN FREDRIKSEN WILL HAVE SLIGHTLY LESS THAN 30 PCT STAKE IN NEW SEADRILL VS PVS HOLDING OF 24 PCT -CEO; 16/05/2018 – Deutsche Bank Unit Buys $600 Million Seadrill Shipyard Claim; 26/03/2018 – SAMSUNG HEAVY: 1.17T WON ORDER FROM SEADRILL DRACO CANCELED; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL LTD SDRL.OL -; 09/04/2018 – SDRL – Seadrill Announces Final Voting Results of Its Plan of Reorganization: Virtually Unanimous Support for Its Plan Achieved

Riverbridge Partners Llc increased Visa Inc. (V) stake by 2.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Riverbridge Partners Llc acquired 5,118 shares as Visa Inc. (V)’s stock rose 9.34%. The Riverbridge Partners Llc holds 190,758 shares with $29.79M value, up from 185,640 last quarter. Visa Inc. now has $399.31B valuation. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $178.23. About 8.16 million shares traded or 16.74% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 18/04/2018 – MODI AND MAY SAID INDIA AND UK WILL CONTINUE TO DISCUSS VISA ISSUES AND WORK PERMITS IN UK FOR INDIAN NATIONALS – INDIA FOREIGN SECRETARY; 09/04/2018 – CHILE TO CREATE VISA FROM STUDENTS FROM TOP UNIVERSITIES; 25/04/2018 – VISA 2Q EPS $1.11; 11/05/2018 – Trump Administration Seeks to Tighten Student, Exchange Visa Oversight; 09/05/2018 – VISA VISA, PAYPAL EXTEND PARTNERSHIP TO CANADA; 08/05/2018 – Peninsula Clean Energy Provides Visa Corporate Campus 100% Renewable Electricity; 12/03/2018 – Tillerson Lands in Chad to Show Support Despite Visa-Ban Dispute; 14/03/2018 – CAVUSOGLU: TURKEY WANTS RUSSIA TO LIFT VISA RESTRICTIONS; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC V.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.41, REV VIEW $20.18 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/04/2018 – CHILE TO DEMAND TOURIST VISA FROM HAITIANS ENTERING COUNTRY

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tuttle Tactical Mgmt, Connecticut-based fund reported 37,193 shares. Gamble Jones Invest Counsel stated it has 1.25% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Fosun Interest Ltd owns 27,190 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Fdx Advisors accumulated 91,226 shares. Capital Sarl holds 1.85% or 94,890 shares. 72,643 were reported by Wms Partners Lc. Moreover, Norinchukin Bancshares The has 1.51% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 758,640 shares. Newbrook LP invested 1.45% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Force Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 23,061 shares. Richard Bernstein Advisors Limited Liability Com has invested 0.27% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Columbus Circle holds 1.62% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 408,024 shares. 13,794 were reported by Nichols And Pratt Advisers Llp Ma. 872,126 are owned by Guardian Tru. Thomas White Ltd reported 13,747 shares. Martin Ltd Llc stated it has 0.06% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Among 14 analysts covering Visa (NYSE:V), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. Visa has $21000 highest and $157 lowest target. $188.57’s average target is 5.80% above currents $178.23 stock price. Visa had 23 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, July 24, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, July 24 by Nomura. Stephens maintained Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) rating on Monday, March 11. Stephens has “Buy” rating and $157 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 25 by Jefferies. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by Wedbush. Jefferies reinitiated Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) rating on Thursday, July 18. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $21000 target. Wells Fargo maintained Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) on Wednesday, July 10 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, July 24 with “Outperform”. The stock of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by Nomura. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of V in report on Friday, July 19 with “Overweight” rating.

Riverbridge Partners Llc decreased Ellie Mae Inc. (NYSE:ELLI) stake by 533,789 shares to 4,582 valued at $452,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. C stake by 57,157 shares and now owns 808,282 shares. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) was reduced too.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity. On Tuesday, August 6 MORRISON DENISE M bought $171,130 worth of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 1,000 shares.

