Riverbridge Partners Upped Its Salesforce.Com (CRM) Holding by $1.37 Million; Nic (EGOV) Shareholder Matarin Capital Management Has Decreased Stake by $2.61 Million

Riverbridge Partners Llc increased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc. (CRM) by 2.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverbridge Partners Llc bought 8,654 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 354,224 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.10M, up from 345,570 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Salesforce.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $143.37. About 4.89 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 02/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS SALESFORCE.COM INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE TO BUY MULESOFT FOR; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees FY19 Adj EPS $2.25-Adj EPS $2.27; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce Sales Jump 25% — Earnings Review; 13/03/2018 – Geneia Chosen to Participate in Salesforce Accelerate Program; 15/03/2018 – NYDJ Apparel Selects Salesforce to Accelerate Growth and Deliver Personalized Shopping Experiences; 16/03/2018 – CoreValue Is a Gold Sponsor at Salesforce World Tour in Amsterdam; 02/05/2018 – SALESFORCE COMPLETES PURCHASE OF MULESOFT; 30/05/2018 – Facebook has lost ‘trust’ with customers, says Salesforce CEO; 25/05/2018 – Salesforce Tower Opens Its Doors, Zuckerberg Testifies: Photos

Matarin Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Nic Inc (EGOV) by 18.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matarin Capital Management Llc sold 153,684 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 684,938 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.71 million, down from 838,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matarin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nic Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $20.75. About 248,027 shares traded. NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) has risen 13.02% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.02% the S&P500. Some Historical EGOV News: 06/03/2018 – lzard County, Arkansas, Offers Electronic Property Tax Payments; 16/05/2018 – Rhode Island Hunting and Fishing Licenses Now Available Online; 25/04/2018 – Colorado Department of Regulatory Agencies’ Website for Prescription Drug Monitoring Program Receives 2017 Horizon Interactive; 30/04/2018 – NIC 1Q EPS 23C, EST. 21C; 22/05/2018 – Summer is Coming: Alabama Residents Can Plan Ahead Using the State’s Online Re; 20/03/2018 – Netronome to Develop SmartNlC Solutions based on OCP v3.0 NIC Specification for Qualcomm Centriq 2400 OCP Servers; 26/04/2018 – Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s Pre-Employment Screening Program Named a Finalist for the ACT-IAC lgniting Innovation Awards; 23/04/2018 – Weld County, Colorado Citizens Can Skip the Trip to DMV with Gov2Go; 25/04/2018 – Oregon Ethics’ Case Management System Named a StateScoop 50 Innovation of the Year; 25/04/2018 – Colorado Department of Regulatory Agencies’ Website for Prescription Drug Monitoring Program Receives 2017 Horizon Interactive Award

Riverbridge Partners Llc, which manages about $5.72 billion and $5.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV) by 127,451 shares to 1,059 shares, valued at $301,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Evolent Health Inc. Class A by 222,782 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.58 million shares, and cut its stake in 2U Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kingdon Cap Limited Liability reported 1.64% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Manchester Mgmt Limited Com owns 381 shares. Moreover, Kentucky Retirement Ins Trust Fund has 0.53% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 15,210 shares. 254,824 were accumulated by Fjarde Ap. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.36% or 109,137 shares in its portfolio. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas holds 0.16% or 115,310 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.33% or 292,754 shares in its portfolio. Riverbridge Prtnrs Ltd Liability Company holds 1.09% or 354,224 shares in its portfolio. Gam Hldg Ag holds 32,660 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Palisade Capital Ltd Com Nj holds 0.01% or 1,667 shares. Assetmark Inc owns 0% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 618 shares. Tarbox Family Office reported 0.02% stake. Factory Mutual Insurance Comm has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Strategic Wealth Advsrs Group Incorporated Ltd Llc holds 14,274 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.43% or 63,836 shares.

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Salesforce to buy ClickSoftware for $1.35B – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “5 Excellent Reasons To Buy Salesforce.com – Seeking Alpha” published on June 10, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Salesforce Trades Higher After Big Q1 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Salesforce.Com Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on March 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Salesforce -1.5% as analysts see Q1 softness – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 15, 2019.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $3.32 million activity. Shares for $857,751 were sold by Weaver Amy E. Benioff Marc sold $1.59M worth of stock. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider BLOCK KEITH sold $815,800. On Friday, February 15 the insider Conway Craig sold $32,216. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider Harris Parker sold $1.03 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold EGOV shares while 51 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 55.17 million shares or 0.87% more from 54.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Pub Employees Retirement System has invested 0% in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV). Citadel Advsr Ltd Com holds 0% in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) or 188,767 shares. Cardinal Mngmt invested in 33,402 shares. Numerixs Inv Technology accumulated 5,200 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Rmb Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 31,804 shares. Spark Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 119,200 shares. Creative Planning stated it has 13,151 shares. Moreover, Euclidean Mngmt Limited has 2.43% invested in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) for 153,434 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt reported 0.01% in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV). The Massachusetts-based Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Company has invested 0% in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV). Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co owns 0.02% invested in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) for 94,463 shares. Voya Limited Com, a Georgia-based fund reported 73,907 shares. Washington-based Freestone Cap Holding Ltd Com has invested 0.74% in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0% or 19,054 shares in its portfolio. Paloma Ptnrs Management stated it has 18,450 shares.