Riverbridge Partners Trimmed Stake in West Pharmaceutical Services (WST) as Share Price Rose; Turtle Creek Asset Management Lifted F5 Networks (FFIV) Stake by $553,800

Riverbridge Partners Llc decreased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services (WST) by 1.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverbridge Partners Llc sold 12,026 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.83% . The hedge fund held 607,437 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.94 million, down from 619,463 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in West Pharmaceutical Services for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $135.56. About 322,850 shares traded or 12.36% up from the average. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) has risen 25.92% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.92% the S&P500. Some Historical WST News: 03/05/2018 – West Pharma Board Approves 4Q Dividend Increase to 15c; 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: WEST PHARMACEUTICAL BOOSTS 4Q DIV/SHR TO 15C, EST. 14C; 30/05/2018 – West Pharma Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – West Announces Participation in Upcoming June Investor Conferences; 20/04/2018 – DJ West Pharmaceutical Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WST); 26/04/2018 – West Pharma Sees FY Adj EPS $2.80-Adj EPS $2.90; 26/04/2018 – West Pharma 1Q EPS 58c; 19/03/2018 – West to Showcase DAIKYO PLASCAP® RUV One-Step Press-Fit Vial Closure Solution at PDA Annual Meeting; 26/04/2018 – West Pharma Sees FY Sales $1.72B-$1.73B; 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC – ESTIMATES ITS 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING WILL BE LESS THAN $150 MLN

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc increased its stake in F5 Networks Inc (FFIV) by 107.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc bought 3,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.64% . The institutional investor held 6,850 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08M, up from 3,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc who had been investing in F5 Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.95% or $5.72 during the last trading session, reaching $139.04. About 809,518 shares traded or 11.31% up from the average. F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has declined 13.76% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.76% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIV News: 26/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $181 FROM $167; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks 2Q Rev $533.3M; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks Sees 3Q EPS $1.79-EPS $1.82; 11/04/2018 – Appdome Partners with F5 to Deliver Anti-Bot Services to Any App, Without Coding; 09/03/2018 F5 CEO Locoh-Donou Charts the Software Shift — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS SAYS BOARD ON APRIL 20, TOOK ACTION TO APPOINT FRANCIS J. PELZER AS ITS NEXT EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CFO – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. Exits Position in F5 Networks; 21/05/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $186 FROM $169; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS NAMES FRANK PELZER EVP, CFO EFFECTIVE MAY 21; 25/04/2018 – Hartford MidCap Adds F5 Networks, Exits Cadence Design

More notable recent West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “The Week Ahead In Biotech: Pharma Earnings Pick Up Pace – Benzinga” on July 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Share Price Has Gained 186%, So Why Not Pay It Some Attention? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “West Pharma (WST) Tops Q2 EPS by 17c, Revenues Beat; Raises FY19 EPS/Revenue Guidance – StreetInsider.com” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “All You Need To Know About West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.’s (NYSE:WST) Financial Health – Yahoo Finance” published on June 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “West Pharmaceutical Services (WST) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold WST shares while 85 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 65.95 million shares or 5.58% less from 69.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Meeder Asset holds 1,508 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Sei Invs reported 87,206 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Sterling Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.24% or 221,673 shares. Loomis Sayles & Communications LP has 118,069 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund, Texas-based fund reported 50,371 shares. Us Fincl Bank De accumulated 24,930 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Amp Cap Invsts, Australia-based fund reported 2,106 shares. Private Ocean Ltd Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) for 128 shares. Brinker Cap reported 0.09% of its portfolio in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Kings Point Mgmt stated it has 2,774 shares. Whittier Trust Company Of Nevada reported 4,553 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.08% in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). 8,034 are held by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) Sa holds 0.76% or 68,000 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.70 EPS, down 7.89% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.76 per share. WST’s profit will be $51.62 million for 48.41 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.35% negative EPS growth.

Riverbridge Partners Llc, which manages about $5.72B and $5.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 35,586 shares to 501,781 shares, valued at $52.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce.Com Inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 8,654 shares in the quarter, for a total of 354,224 shares, and has risen its stake in Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 29,363 shares to 651,050 shares, valued at $45.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Smith (A.O.) Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 15,550 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,850 shares, and cut its stake in Fastenal Corporation (NASDAQ:FAST).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold FFIV shares while 159 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 56.78 million shares or 6.30% less from 60.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Washington Tru Bank & Trust holds 0.36% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) or 14,200 shares. Credit Agricole S A holds 0.35% or 40,720 shares. Rampart Invest, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,307 shares. Eqis Capital Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 2,492 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Grp, a New York-based fund reported 1.00M shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Company has 0.01% invested in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) for 99,647 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 74,692 shares. Stifel Fin accumulated 10,228 shares or 0% of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reported 84,340 shares stake. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 17,600 shares or 0.05% of the stock. First Tru Advsr Lp reported 741,695 shares. Moreover, Logan has 0.1% invested in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Mackay Shields Llc invested in 70,064 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Synovus holds 0.01% or 2,024 shares. Martingale Asset Management Lp stated it has 0.01% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $155,794 activity. FOUNTAIN THOMAS DEAN had sold 675 shares worth $110,450 on Tuesday, February 12. Shares for $595,600 were sold by Locoh-Donou Francois.