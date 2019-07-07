Riverbridge Partners Trimmed Its Freshpet (FRPT) Stake by $5.17 Million; Market Valuation Rose; New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Has Boosted Its Icici Bk LTD (IBN) Holding by $2.11 Million as Share Price Rose

Riverbridge Partners Llc decreased its stake in Freshpet Inc. (FRPT) by 12.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverbridge Partners Llc sold 123,145 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.48% with the market. The hedge fund held 891,107 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.69M, down from 1.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Freshpet Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.64B market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $45.83. About 183,052 shares traded. Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) has risen 127.01% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 122.58% the S&P500. Some Historical FRPT News: 29/05/2018 – Freshpet, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 07/05/2018 – FRESHPET INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.10; 21/04/2018 – DJ Freshpet Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRPT); 08/03/2018 – Freshpet at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 29/03/2018 – Force Protection Video Equipment Release New Product Catalog; 07/05/2018 – FRESHPET INC FRPT.O – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, COMPANY REITERATED ITS GUIDANCE; 12/03/2018 – ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC REPORTS A 6.4 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN FRESHPET INC AS OF MARCH 1 – SEC FILING; 05/03/2018 – FRESHPET INC – QTRLY SHR $0.04; 25/05/2018 – FRESHPET INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Freshpet, Inc. – FRPT; 23/05/2018 – Force Protection Video Equipment Receives Patent Pending Status for its Proprietary Design from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office

New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc increased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (IBN) by 24.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc bought 191,525 shares as the company's stock rose 12.42% with the market. The hedge fund held 961,273 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.02M, up from 769,748 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc who had been investing in Icici Bk Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $12.56. About 3.24M shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 16.47% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500.

More notable recent ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) news were published by: Zacks.com which released: "ICICI Bank (IBN) Stock Up 9.2% Despite Lower Q3 Earnings – Zacks.com" on January 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "S, TMUS among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha" published on May 20, 2019, Fool.com published: "3 Reasons Visa Inc. Is a Buy – The Motley Fool" on November 11, 2018.

New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc, which manages about $820.46 million and $131.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 22,135 shares to 3,535 shares, valued at $999,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Riverbridge Partners Llc, which manages about $5.72B and $5.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Inst by 34,031 shares to 575,324 shares, valued at $11.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc. Class A by 629 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,135 shares, and has risen its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Analysts await Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $-0.08 earnings per share, up 20.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.1 per share. After $-0.10 actual earnings per share reported by Freshpet, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% EPS growth.