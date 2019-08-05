Riverbridge Partners Trimmed International Flavors & Fragra (IFF) Stake; Lincluden Management LTD Has Upped Its Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) Stake

Riverbridge Partners Llc decreased International Flavors & Fragra (IFF) stake by 4.12% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Riverbridge Partners Llc sold 15,392 shares as International Flavors & Fragra (IFF)’s stock rose 4.48%. The Riverbridge Partners Llc holds 358,182 shares with $46.13M value, down from 373,574 last quarter. International Flavors & Fragra now has $15.34 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $143.82. About 821,350 shares traded. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) has risen 10.46% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.46% the S&P500. Some Historical IFF News: 15/05/2018 – IFF NEEDS TO EDUCATE U.S. INVESTORS ABOUT FRUTAROM: IFF CEO; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Iff’s Ratings On Review For Downgrade On Deal Announcement; 10/04/2018 – Variety: IFF Panama: Guatemala’s Jayro Bustamante Prepares `La Llorona’; 07/05/2018 – Frutarom President and CEO Ori Yehudai Will Serve as Strategic Adviser Supporting Andreas Fibig, Chairman and CEO of IFF, After Transaction’s Close; 07/05/2018 – IFF TO FINANCE CASH PORTION OF DEAL VIA DEBT,CASH, $2.2B EQUITY; 07/05/2018 – IFF-FRUTAROM TO HAVE ABOUT $5.3B OF REV IN 2018 PRO-FORMA BASIS; 07/05/2018 – IFF and Frutarom Expect Transaction to Be Double-Digit Accretive to Adjusted Cash Earnings Per Share in Second Full Year; 07/05/2018 – IFF TO BUY FRUTAROM IN DEAL WORTH ABOUT $7.1B; 07/05/2018 – Intl Flavors & Fragrances 1Q Net $129.4M; 21/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Take-Two Interactive Software, Zillow and International Flavors & Fragrances

Lincluden Management Ltd increased Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) stake by 0.71% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lincluden Management Ltd acquired 12,155 shares as Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD)’s stock rose 3.16%. The Lincluden Management Ltd holds 1.73 million shares with $93.76 million value, up from 1.72 million last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bk Ont now has $104.41B valuation. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $56.98. About 1.01 million shares traded. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 0.92% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.92% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-TD Bank lifts posted rate for 5-year fixed mortgages by 45 basis points- Bloomberg; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q Net C$2.92B; 05/03/2018 – LAUNCH: TORONTO-DOMINION OFFERS 1YR KANGAROO FRN AT 3M +35 AREA; 29/03/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK ANNUAL MEETING BEGINS; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q Adj EPS C$1.62; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q Provision for Credit Losses C$556; 03/04/2018 – TD Bank Launches Adaptive Financial Education Program to Support Individuals with Diverse Abilities; 04/04/2018 – Tactics Online: Cybersecurity Incidents Plague U.S. Finance Operations, According to TD Bank Survey -; 27/03/2018 – TD BANK’S BRACA ANTICIPATES DOWNSIZING SIZE OF U.S. BRANCHES; 07/05/2018 – Monitor Daily: TD Bank Survey Says Most Small Businesses Expect Revenue Growth

Lincluden Management Ltd decreased Welltower Inc. stake by 18,015 shares to 16,195 valued at $1.26 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Bce Inc stake by 311,630 shares and now owns 1.65M shares. Manulife Finl Corp (NYSE:MFC) was reduced too.

Analysts await International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $1.61 EPS, down 3.01% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.66 per share. IFF’s profit will be $171.77M for 22.33 P/E if the $1.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.57 actual EPS reported by International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.55% EPS growth.

Riverbridge Partners Llc increased Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) stake by 21,482 shares to 67,538 valued at $24.08 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Inst stake by 34,031 shares and now owns 575,324 shares. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) was raised too.

Among 4 analysts covering Intl Flavors \u0026 Fragrances (NYSE:IFF), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Intl Flavors \u0026 Fragrances has $16800 highest and $133 lowest target. $141.80’s average target is -1.40% below currents $143.82 stock price. Intl Flavors \u0026 Fragrances had 10 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, March 25, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. The company was upgraded on Thursday, March 21 by Goldman Sachs. The stock of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 25 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 21 by Citigroup.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold IFF shares while 109 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 70.62 million shares or 6.04% more from 66.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Albert D Mason Incorporated has 0.5% invested in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) for 5,333 shares. Moreover, Adage Capital Prns Gru Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Baystate Wealth Management Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Signaturefd Lc reported 67 shares stake. Arizona State Retirement Sys, Arizona-based fund reported 43,218 shares. Community Gru Limited Liability holds 0.09% or 2,007 shares. Raymond James & Assocs accumulated 99,697 shares. Motco has 100 shares. 4,600 were accumulated by Arrowstreet Cap L P. Sky Inv Grp Incorporated Lc has 0.2% invested in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 3,048 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability holds 0% or 3,646 shares. Sirios Capital Mngmt LP invested in 358,457 shares. Contravisory Investment Mngmt invested in 2,398 shares. Copeland Cap Limited Liability Corp invested in 38,708 shares.