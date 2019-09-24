Riverbridge Partners Raised Its Neogen (NEOG) Holding; Chuys Holdings (CHUY) Has 1.49 Sentiment

Riverbridge Partners Llc increased Neogen Corporation (NEOG) stake by 26.21% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Riverbridge Partners Llc acquired 221,143 shares as Neogen Corporation (NEOG)’s stock rose 18.86%. The Riverbridge Partners Llc holds 1.06 million shares with $66.13M value, up from 843,581 last quarter. Neogen Corporation now has $3.93B valuation. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $75. About 256,902 shares traded or 18.59% up from the average. Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) has declined 10.77% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.77% the S&P500. Some Historical NEOG News: 17/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for TrueCar, Roadrunner Transportation, Eldorado Gold, Neogen, Ashford Hospita; 22/03/2018 NEOGEN 3Q REV. $95.9M, EST. $97.9M; 22/03/2018 – NEOGEN 3Q SPLIT ADJ. EPS 32C; 06/04/2018 – Jerome Hagedorn Named Neogen VP of Food Safety Ops; 19/04/2018 – Neogen names Donofrio VP of Food Safety R&D; 22/03/2018 – NEOGEN 3Q EPS 32C, EST. 23C; 22/03/2018 – NEOGEN CORP NEOG.O : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $63; RATING HOLD; 06/04/2018 – Hagedorn named Neogen VP of food safety operations; 22/03/2018 – Neogen 3Q Rev $95.9M; 22/03/2018 – Neogen 3Q EPS 32c

Chuys Holdings Inc (CHUY) investors sentiment decreased to 1.49 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.18, from 1.67 in 2019Q1. The ratio dived, as 64 funds started new or increased equity positions, while 43 reduced and sold their stock positions in Chuys Holdings Inc. The funds in our database now hold: 17.07 million shares, up from 17.05 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Chuys Holdings Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 12 Reduced: 31 Increased: 39 New Position: 25.

Riverbridge Partners Llc decreased Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) stake by 37,807 shares to 159,322 valued at $21.62 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Exlservice Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) stake by 41,674 shares and now owns 682,521 shares. Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.34, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 17 investors sold NEOG shares while 56 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 46.62 million shares or 0.27% more from 46.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bb&T holds 0.01% or 5,453 shares. Geode Mngmt Ltd holds 715,766 shares. Arcadia Corp Mi has 0.07% invested in Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG). Atria Investments Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) for 83,720 shares. Moreover, Profund Advsrs Llc has 0.02% invested in Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG). 88,812 were reported by Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership. Ls Invest Advsr Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.17% in Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG). Old National Financial Bank In accumulated 4,677 shares. 40,704 are owned by Thrivent Financial For Lutherans. Martingale Asset Ltd Partnership owns 99,424 shares. Numerixs Investment Technologies Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG). New York-based Qs Invsts Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG). Millennium Lc invested in 25,647 shares or 0% of the stock. Wells Fargo & Comm Mn holds 0% or 201,828 shares. Ranger Investment Mngmt Lp reported 1.65% stake.

ChuyÂ’s Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, ChuyÂ’s Opco, Inc., owns and operates restaurants under the ChuyÂ’s name in Texas and 16 states in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. The company has market cap of $409.18 million. The companyÂ’s restaurants provide Mexican and Tex Mex inspired food. It has a 77.97 P/E ratio. As of February 28, 2017, it owned and operated 82 full-service restaurants in 16 states.

Broadview Advisors Llc holds 1.75% of its portfolio in Chuy's Holdings, Inc. for 246,933 shares. Thb Asset Management owns 236,489 shares or 0.86% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Penn Capital Management Co Inc has 0.43% invested in the company for 188,209 shares. The California-based Falcon Point Capital Llc has invested 0.41% in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc, a Utah-based fund reported 1.81 million shares.