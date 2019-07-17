Riverbridge Partners Raised By $5.06 Million Its Acuity Brands (AYI) Position; Last Week DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) Analysts

Among 4 analysts covering Diamondrock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Diamondrock Hospitality has $12 highest and $8 lowest target. $9.88’s average target is -2.56% below currents $10.14 stock price. Diamondrock Hospitality had 8 analyst reports since January 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets downgraded DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) rating on Friday, January 25. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Underweight” rating and $8 target. Wells Fargo upgraded it to “Market Perform” rating and $10.5000 target in Thursday, June 27 report. Deutsche Bank maintained DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) rating on Wednesday, February 27. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $12 target. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, February 27 with “Sell”. See DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) latest ratings:

27/06/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Underperform New Rating: Market Perform New Target: $10.5000 Upgrade

01/06/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

16/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

30/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

06/03/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Sell Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold New Target: $12 Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Sell New Target: $9 Maintain

25/01/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Old Rating: Sector Weight New Rating: Underweight New Target: $8 Downgrade

Riverbridge Partners Llc increased Acuity Brands Inc. (AYI) stake by 17.83% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Riverbridge Partners Llc acquired 42,177 shares as Acuity Brands Inc. (AYI)’s stock rose 3.55%. The Riverbridge Partners Llc holds 278,716 shares with $33.45M value, up from 236,539 last quarter. Acuity Brands Inc. now has $5.30B valuation. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $132.93. About 413,569 shares traded or 4.02% up from the average. Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) has risen 18.24% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.81% the S&P500. Some Historical AYI News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Acuity Brands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AYI); 14/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Visual Acuity and Optical Coherence Tomography One Year After ILM-flap Transposition; 06/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–SUPPLIES: Visual Acuity Charts . – 36C24718Q0429; 21/05/2018 – Objective Acuity Has World’s Pre-Schoolers in Its Sights; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS 2Q ADJ GROSS MARGIN +40.2%, EST. +41.4%; 10/05/2018 – Acuity Brands, Inc. Products Win Best of Category Design Excellence Awards During LIGHTFAIR® International 2018; 04/04/2018 – In earnings, CarMax, Acuity Brands and Lennar are all scheduled to publish their latest financial reports; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS – SOME SHORT, LONG-TERM FUNDAMENTAL DRIVERS OF MARKETS THAT CO SERVES REMAIN POSITIVE, LIKE DEMAND FOR ATRIUS-BASED LIGHTING SOLUTIONS; 01/05/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS REPORTS ACQUISITION OF IOTA ENGINEERING, NO TERMS; 17/04/2018 – Acuity Brands May Be Pressured, Industry Posts 8th Straight Drop

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 23 investors sold DiamondRock Hospitality Company shares while 72 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 207.65 million shares or 0.08% less from 207.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Long Pond Capital L P reported 2.86M shares. Deutsche Bancshares Ag holds 0% or 574,421 shares. Aqr Management Lc reported 550,631 shares. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio invested in 251,414 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 271,803 were accumulated by Thrivent For Lutherans. Trust Company Of Vermont invested 0% of its portfolio in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Hg Vora Cap Limited Com has invested 6.18% in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Eqis Cap Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) for 17,211 shares. Moreover, Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0.02% invested in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). National Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon has 3.13M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Millennium Limited Liability Com stated it has 1.51M shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Tower Cap Limited Liability (Trc) holds 153 shares. First Hawaiian Comml Bank invested 0.01% of its portfolio in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Lsv Asset Management has 0.08% invested in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) for 4.85 million shares. 99,747 are owned by Aperio Grp Inc Inc Lc.

The stock increased 0.80% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $10.14. About 1.14M shares traded. DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) has declined 8.75% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.18% the S&P500. Some Historical DRH News: 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY 1Q AFFO/SHR 17C; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY CO DRH.N – QTRLY REVPAR WAS $157.38, A 1.8% INCREASE FROM COMPARABLE PERIOD OF 2017; 12/03/2018 – Diamondrock Announces Promotion of Briony Quinn to Senior Vice President and Treasurer; 03/05/2018 – Diamondrock 1Q EPS 2c; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY 1Q AFFO/SHR 17C, EST. 14C; 12/03/2018 DiamondRock Names Jay Johnson New Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY SEES FY AFFO/SHR $1.01 TO $1.05; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY BOOSTS YR FORECAST; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY 1Q COMP HOTEL REVPAR +1.8%; 12/03/2018 – DiamondRock Announces Promotion Of Briony Quinn To Senior Vice President & Treasurer

DiamondRock Hospitality Company, a lodging focused real estate company, owns premium hotels and resorts in North America. The company has market cap of $2.04 billion. The firm operates its hotels under the Hilton, Marriott, and Westin brand names in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Boston, and Atlanta; and in destination resort locations, such as the United States Virgin Islands and Colorado. It has a 22.58 P/E ratio. As of December 16, 2011, it owned 26 hotels with approximately 12000 rooms.

Among 3 analysts covering Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Acuity Brands has $184 highest and $155 lowest target. $166.33’s average target is 25.13% above currents $132.93 stock price. Acuity Brands had 7 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, April 4 report. The firm has “Market Outperform” rating by JMP Securities given on Thursday, April 4. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 4 by Wells Fargo.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.54, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold AYI shares while 95 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 35.34 million shares or 7.31% less from 38.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alps Advisors holds 0.01% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) or 14,762 shares. Retirement System Of Alabama holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) for 51,930 shares. Moore Capital LP reported 0.16% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Great Lakes Advsrs Lc stated it has 0.43% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Advsr Asset Mgmt Inc has 0.01% invested in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) for 2,972 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 60,683 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Shelton Mgmt owns 0.01% invested in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) for 424 shares. Homrich Berg reported 0.02% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Communication invested 0% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). American Gru Inc Inc holds 0.04% or 80,307 shares. Tower Rech Cap Ltd (Trc) owns 0.03% invested in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) for 4,401 shares. 15,728 were accumulated by Art Limited Liability Corporation. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reported 427,707 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Hbk Invs LP holds 32,100 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio.

Riverbridge Partners Llc decreased Amn Healthcare Services Inc. (NYSE:AHS) stake by 67,115 shares to 734,016 valued at $34.57M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Evolent Health Inc. Class A stake by 222,782 shares and now owns 3.58M shares. Rb All Cap Growth Fund Investo (RIVRX) was reduced too.