Riverbridge Partners Raised By $13.48 Million Its A. O. Smith (AOS) Stake; Bryn Mawr Trust Company Trimmed Its Walmart (WMT) Position

Riverbridge Partners Llc increased A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS) stake by 45.41% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Riverbridge Partners Llc acquired 286,812 shares as A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS)’s stock declined 13.43%. The Riverbridge Partners Llc holds 918,444 shares with $43.31M value, up from 631,632 last quarter. A. O. Smith Corporation now has $7.81 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.08% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $47.48. About 883,083 shares traded. A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has declined 22.52% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AOS News: 23/04/2018 – A. O. Smith Corp expected to post earnings of 58 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith to Become Primary Water Treatment Brand at Lowe’s; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith to Supply More Than 20 Branded Water-Treatment Products to Lowe’s; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP – TRANSITION TO A. O. SMITH BRAND AT LOWE’S WILL TAKE PLACE BEGINNING IN AUGUST; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith Adjusts 2018 View To Adj EPS $2.55-Adj EPS $2.61; 09/05/2018 – Kames Adds Praxair, Exits AO Smith, Cuts J&J: 13F; 19/03/2018 – A. O. Smith names Karge president-North America water treatment; 04/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP AOS.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $64; 13/04/2018 – WA Warn Notices: A.O. Smith Renton 6/15/2018 57 Closure Permanent 4/13/2018; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith 1Q EPS 57c

Bryn Mawr Trust Company decreased Walmart Inc (WMT) stake by 26.58% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Bryn Mawr Trust Company sold 7,072 shares as Walmart Inc (WMT)’s stock rose 8.90%. The Bryn Mawr Trust Company holds 19,535 shares with $2.16 million value, down from 26,607 last quarter. Walmart Inc now has $332.72 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $116.98. About 5.66 million shares traded or 0.56% up from the average. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Walmart’s grocery delivery partnerships with Uber, Lyft fail to take off; 07/05/2018 – Walmart Bets $15 Billion on an E-Commerce Passage to India; 02/04/2018 – Walmart Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – Waterloo Record: Walmart, Humana said to be looking at closer ties; 30/04/2018 – Walmart’s UK merger deal is a ‘protection program’ against Amazon, expert says; 01/05/2018 – Walmart May Help Sainsbury Avoid Supermarkets’ High-Yield Drift; 20/03/2018 – FedEx to Place FedEx Office Locations in Walmart Stores Over Next Two Years; 17/04/2018 – Pymnts.com: Walmart Gets Support Of Flipkart Shareholders, Excluding SoftBank; 09/05/2018 – Walmart, Party City, and Disney are making headlines this morning; 29/03/2018 – St Louis Post: Walmart discussing possible acquisition of Humana

Riverbridge Partners Llc decreased Cabot Microelectronics Corpora (NASDAQ:CCMP) stake by 5,923 shares to 189,910 valued at $20.91M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Guidewire Software Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) stake by 18,307 shares and now owns 466,922 shares. Heska Corporation (NASDAQ:HSKA) was reduced too.

Analysts await Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.08 per share. WMT’s profit will be $3.07B for 27.08 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual earnings per share reported by Walmart Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.96% negative EPS growth.

