Riverbridge Partners Position in Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) Decreased by $968,724; Massmutual Trust Company Fsb Has Boosted Its Pepsico (PEP) Holding by $449,592; Shares Rose

Riverbridge Partners Llc decreased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. (BECN) by 3.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverbridge Partners Llc sold 26,909 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The hedge fund held 816,856 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.00M, down from 843,765 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.52% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $33.31. About 470,628 shares traded. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) has declined 13.90% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BECN News: 01/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply Announces Acquisition Of Minnesota-Based Tri-State Builder’s Supply; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply 2Q Loss/Shr $1.07; 27/03/2018 – Beacon Roofing at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply Raises Allied Synergy Target to $120M From $110M; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply 2Q Loss $66.7M; 12/03/2018 Beacon Roofing at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 20/03/2018 – Beacon Roofing Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 27; 01/05/2018 – BEACON ROOFING SUPPLY ACQUIRES TRI-STATE BUILDER’S SUPPLY; 20/04/2018 – DJ Beacon Roofing Supply Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BECN); 08/05/2018 – BEACON ROOFING 2Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 35C, EST. LOSS/SHR 9.0C

Massmutual Trust Company Fsb increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 2.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb bought 3,432 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 137,577 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.04 million, up from 134,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $189.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $135.36. About 4.89 million shares traded or 13.41% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Deal Will Expand Company’s Snacking Portfolio; 17/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at Get Ready Fest™: Helping Feed Camden, NJ; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo said it would buy baked fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods, in a deal that underscores the company’s efforts to strengthen its healthy snack portfolio; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo: To Responsibly Step Up Investments in Core Carbonated Soft Drinks; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks to Continue to Operate Independently From Headquarters in San Francisco; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi’s North American drinks business continues to lag behind its snack business; 01/05/2018 – PepsiCo Declares Quarterly Dividend; 16/03/2018 – Pepsi CEO Makes 650 Times The Typical Worker — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi revenue tops as developing markets make up for weak N. America; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Adj EPS 96c

Massmutual Trust Company Fsb, which manages about $1.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Eurozone Etf (EZU) by 33,836 shares to 106,153 shares, valued at $4.20M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Mbs Etf (MBB) by 4,567 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76 shares, and cut its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Calamos Wealth Mngmt Limited invested in 0.29% or 16,205 shares. Inverness Counsel Limited Liability stated it has 1.26% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Texas-based Hourglass has invested 0.16% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Warren Averett Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 0.03% stake. Richard C Young & Ltd reported 0.48% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). First Allied Advisory reported 74,763 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Moreover, Lbmc Advisors Ltd Liability has 0.06% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Zevin Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 6,430 shares. Old Republic Int holds 461,200 shares or 1.57% of its portfolio. 1St Source Bancorporation holds 0.92% or 85,369 shares in its portfolio. Baldwin Inv Management Lc holds 0.21% or 5,485 shares in its portfolio. Curbstone Finance Mngmt holds 29,436 shares or 1.01% of its portfolio. Sterling Capital Ltd Co holds 1.17% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 920,401 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.39% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Argent Tru Company holds 1.16% or 86,861 shares in its portfolio.

Since June 13, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $158.48 million activity. The insider FROST RICHARD W bought $401,634.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.17, from 0.78 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 23 investors sold BECN shares while 57 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 61.83 million shares or 8.30% less from 67.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership owns 96,543 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards And invested 0% of its portfolio in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). River Mercantile Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership has 43,947 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Arcadia Inv Mi invested in 0.68% or 67,835 shares. Sigma Planning reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Ftb has invested 0% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Tradewinds Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 175 shares. Next Fincl Group Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Gsa Cap Ptnrs Llp owns 0.03% invested in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) for 6,907 shares. Glenmede Trust Na holds 602,708 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Quantbot Tech LP holds 100 shares. Federated Invsts Inc Pa invested in 0% or 775 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Citadel Advisors Limited Co reported 374,641 shares stake. Essex Investment Management Company Ltd Llc reported 43,947 shares.

Analysts await Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 15.89% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.07 per share. BECN’s profit will be $84.95M for 6.72 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual EPS reported by Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 34.78% EPS growth.

Riverbridge Partners Llc, which manages about $5.72 billion and $5.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 6,075 shares to 507,856 shares, valued at $57.32 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 221,143 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.06M shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).