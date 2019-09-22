Riverbridge Partners Position in Acuity Brands (AYI) Upped by $7.00 Million as Shares Declined; Earnest Partners Maintains Stake in Huntington Ingal (HII)

Riverbridge Partners Llc increased its stake in Acuity Brands Inc. (AYI) by 18.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverbridge Partners Llc bought 51,077 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.00% . The hedge fund held 329,793 shares of the building products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.48 million, up from 278,716 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Acuity Brands Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $135.57. About 271,431 shares traded. Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) has declined 1.37% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.37% the S&P500. Some Historical AYI News: 19/03/2018 – Acuity Brands, Inc: Verve Adds Atrius(TM) IoT Solutions from Acuity Brands to Its Location-Based Mobile Marketing Platform; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS – EXPECT HEADWINDS IN HOME CENTER/SHOWROOM SALES CHANNEL TO CONTINUE IN NEAR TERM; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS 2Q ADJ EPS $1.89, EST. $2.09; 05/03/2018 – March 5th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit; 14/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Visual Acuity and Optical Coherence Tomography One Year After ILM-flap Transposition; 29/03/2018 – Acuity Brands, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 01/05/2018 – Acuity Brands Inc. Announces Acquisition of IOTA Engineering; 16/05/2018 – Acuity Brands May Be Pressured, Industry Posts 9th Straight Drop; 06/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–SUPPLIES: Visual Acuity Charts . – 36C24718Q0429; 05/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS INC AYI.N : JMP SECURITIES RAISES TO MARKET OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM

Earnest Partners Llc increased its stake in Huntington Ingal (HII) by 3.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Earnest Partners Llc bought 5,856 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.31% . The institutional investor held 175,566 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $39.46M, up from 169,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Earnest Partners Llc who had been investing in Huntington Ingal for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $3.64 during the last trading session, reaching $214.82. About 444,005 shares traded or 52.78% up from the average. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) has risen 0.14% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.14% the S&P500. Some Historical HII News: 30/04/2018 – VIDEO RELEASE–Aircraft Carrier John F. Kennedy Reaches 75 Percent Structural Completion; 09/04/2018 – Hnn-Hui Hii Joins Heidrick & Struggles as Partner in the Industrial Practice; 30/03/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces New Vice President of Contracts and Pricing at Newport News Shipbuilding; 06/04/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces New Director of Education For The Apprentice School at Newport News Ship; 03/05/2018 – HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES – NEW CONTRACT AWARDS IN QTR WAS ABOUT $2.6 BLN, BRINGING TOTAL BACKLOG TO ABOUT $22 BLN AS OF MARCH 31; 10/05/2018 – 3D Systems and Huntington Ingalls Industries Partner to Transform U.S. Navy Shipbuilding; 16/05/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Authenticates Keel of Submarine Montana (SSN 794); 25/04/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces New Vice President of Contracts and Pricing at Ingalls Shipbuilding; 20/04/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Three Huntington Ingalls Industries Employees Honored By The Manufacturing Institute For Their Achievements; 06/04/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES ANNOUNCES NEW DIRECTOR OF EDUCATION FOR THE APPRENTICE SCHOOL AT NEWPORT NEWS SHIPBUILDING

Riverbridge Partners Llc, which manages about $5.72 billion and $5.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 86,388 shares to 33,165 shares, valued at $3.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Guidewire Software Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 18,307 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 466,922 shares, and cut its stake in Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM).

More notable recent Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Acuity Brands, Inc. To Present At The Oppenheimer 14th Annual Industrial Conference on May 8, 2019 in New York – GlobeNewswire” on May 07, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Acuity Brands Reports Fiscal 2019 Second Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” published on April 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Those Who Purchased Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Shares Three Years Ago Have A 44% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Six Innovative Lighting Solutions from Acuity Brands Selected for the 2019 IES Progress Report – GlobeNewswire” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Acuity Brands Announces Acquisition of WhiteOptics NYSE:AYI – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.32, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 37 investors sold AYI shares while 107 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 36.22 million shares or 2.48% more from 35.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sandy Spring National Bank invested 0% of its portfolio in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Pnc Group owns 3,285 shares. 31,000 are held by Clark Estates. Camarda Financial Advisors Llc owns 4 shares. Raymond James & owns 0.01% invested in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) for 29,314 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv owns 0.04% invested in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) for 196,778 shares. Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.01% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Intl Gru Inc accumulated 78,049 shares. Andra Ap has invested 0.18% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). United Ser Automobile Association holds 0% or 8,078 shares in its portfolio. Gideon Capital Advisors holds 4,118 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. 51,841 were reported by Silvercrest Asset Management Grp Inc Ltd Company. Hm Payson & reported 0% stake. Lazard Asset Ltd Liability Co has 19,024 shares. Tompkins invested in 189 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 42 investors sold HII shares while 139 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 35.26 million shares or 1.91% more from 34.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Toth Advisory invested in 0% or 75 shares. Boyer And Corporon Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation holds 19,588 shares. Oakworth Cap has 54 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cypress Mgmt Limited Co (Wy) reported 98 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma has 190 shares. Guardian Life Insur Of America stated it has 125 shares. Highvista Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 1,300 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt invested in 0.01% or 23,940 shares. Davenport And Ltd Liability holds 8,976 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 170,335 were accumulated by Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas. Piedmont Investment Advsrs Inc invested in 0.03% or 2,974 shares. Alpha Windward Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) for 39 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd reported 0.03% stake. Veritable LP holds 0.01% or 1,234 shares. 4,298 were accumulated by Mackenzie Fincl Corp.