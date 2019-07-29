Riverbridge Partners Maintains Position in Netflix (NFLX); Symantec (SYMC) Shareholder Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa Has Trimmed Stake by $685,894 as Market Value Declined

Riverbridge Partners Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc. (NFLX) by 46.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverbridge Partners Llc bought 21,482 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The hedge fund held 67,538 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.08M, up from 46,056 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $145.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $3.73 during the last trading session, reaching $332.05. About 4.26 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 28/03/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Netflix Names Ambassador Susan Rice to Board of Directors; 24/05/2018 – Netflix became more valuable than Comcast yesterday. And the gap between the two grew even more today; 21/03/2018 – Maria Shriver, Christina Schwarzenegger, Alison Klayman, & AlternaScript Take On Adderall Abuse in New Netflix Documentary ‘Tak; 27/04/2018 – Long seen as one of the last frontiers of consumer cloud services, companies have been attempting to go the way of Netflix and Spotify by bringing video games to the cloud; 29/03/2018 – Netflix, biotech Nektar among the biggest market winners in the first quarter; 05/03/2018 – Netflix’s Hastings Steals Spotlight With Top Wealth Gain in 2018; 29/03/2018 – IQiyi, Baidu’s Netflix of China, Makes U.S. Market Debut; 12/04/2018 – Amy Buck: Google and Netflix team up on Kayenta, an open-source project for automated deployment monitoring | GeekWire #oss…; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX 1Q STREAMING CONTENT OBLIGATIONS $17.9B; 09/03/2018 – CBS News: Obama, Netflix in talks about providing content: NYT

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa decreased its stake in Symantec Corp (SYMC) by 55.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa sold 31,177 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 25,261 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $581,000, down from 56,438 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa who had been investing in Symantec Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.60% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $22.14. About 3.79 million shares traded. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has declined 8.93% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 16/05/2018 – Research Conducted by Comodo CA Reveals that more than One Million Distrusted Website Certificates from Symantec Remain in Use; 11/05/2018 – S&P Will Monitor Symantec Investigate Developments and Could Eventually Revise Rating or Outlook; 13/03/2018 – MARATHON PATENT- PURSUANT TO AGREEMENT,IN CONSIDERATION FOR UNDISCLOSED AMOUNT,SYMANTEC TO SETTLE DISPUTES,DISMISS ACTIONS AGAINST CO WITH PREJUDICE; 10/05/2018 – Symantec Sees FY19 Rev $4.760B-$4.90B; 11/05/2018 – Symantec fell more than 30 percent Friday to a low of $18.85; 15/04/2018 – Symantec Targeted Attack Analytics Enables Customers to Uncover the Most Sophisticated and Dangerous Cyber Attacks; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP – UNLIKELY THAT INVESTIGATION WILL BE COMPLETED IN TIME TO FILE ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 10-K IN A TIMELY MANNER; 09/05/2018 – MeasuredRisk Appoints Former Symantec Executive, WholeSecurity Founder and CTO Tony Alagna as Chief Technology Officer to Join; 19/03/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS- ON MARCH 19, UNIT OF CO RECEIVED $65 MLN PAYMENT DUE FROM SYMANTEC CORP UNDER CONFIDENTIAL PATENT LICENSE AND SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT; 17/05/2018 – Symantec (SYMC) Trades Session High Amid Chatter

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lifeplan Financial Gru has 0% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Dorsal Capital Mgmt Llc invested in 5.83% or 250,000 shares. Prudential Finance holds 402,558 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Capital Fincl Advisers Lc has invested 0.09% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 190,000 shares. Allen Invest Mngmt Ltd Co accumulated 33,552 shares. Coastline reported 8,108 shares. Norinchukin Retail Bank The has invested 0.48% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Natl Asset Mgmt has 11,479 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Endurance Wealth Inc reported 75 shares. British Columbia Invest Mgmt Corp stated it has 0.41% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Td Asset invested in 0.25% or 454,146 shares. 16,280 are held by Timessquare Mgmt Ltd. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 81,036 shares. Sfe Invest Counsel holds 1,490 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio.

Riverbridge Partners Llc, which manages about $5.72 billion and $5.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Maximus Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 89,353 shares to 531,198 shares, valued at $37.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amn Healthcare Services Inc. (NYSE:AHS) by 67,115 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 734,016 shares, and cut its stake in Five Below Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $2.86 million activity.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $1.47 million activity. The insider Cappellanti-Wolf Amy L. sold 18,321 shares worth $422,327.

Analysts await Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) to report earnings on August, 8 after the close. They expect $0.21 earnings per share, up 10.53% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.19 per share. SYMC’s profit will be $129.82M for 26.36 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual earnings per share reported by Symantec Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.59% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold SYMC shares while 120 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 551.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 552.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 9,716 shares stake. Cornercap Inv Counsel stated it has 0.56% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Norinchukin Bank & Trust The invested in 0.04% or 123,148 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Limited Company stated it has 0.04% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). 12,800 are held by Scotia. 10,523 are held by Point72 Asset Mngmt L P. National Bank Of The West has 10,062 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Moreover, Wetherby Asset Mgmt has 0.03% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Charles Schwab Management reported 2.96M shares. Lonestar Capital Mngmt Ltd Company holds 3.24% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 555,555 shares. Everence Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.05% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 24,447 shares. Voya Inv Mngmt Lc reported 0.01% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Pnc Finance Grp reported 0% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Gam Ag reported 409,579 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa, which manages about $985.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 17,949 shares to 26,858 shares, valued at $3.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 28,934 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,471 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

