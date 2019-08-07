Riverbridge Partners Lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (RBA) Holding; Lincluden Management LTD Has Upped Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) Stake

Lincluden Management Ltd increased Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) stake by 22.12% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lincluden Management Ltd acquired 54,125 shares as Vodafone Group Plc (VOD)’s stock declined 1.74%. The Lincluden Management Ltd holds 298,786 shares with $5.43M value, up from 244,661 last quarter. Vodafone Group Plc now has $47.57B valuation. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $17.86. About 3.08 million shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 10/05/2018 – MEDIAPRO IN TALKS WITH TEL ITALIA, VODAFONE RE SOCCER TV RIGHTS; 30/04/2018 – VODAFONE QATAR 4Q REV. 532M RIYALS; 08/05/2018 – REG-TELESTE’S SUBSIDIARY CABLEWAY SIGNS A NEW THREE-YEAR PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT WITH VODAFONE GERMANY; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – ESTIMATED NET PRESENT VALUE OF OVER EUR 6 BLN AFTER INTEGRATION COSTS; 05/04/2018 – Ofcom: Vodafone Won 50 MHz of 3.4 GHz Spectrum for GBP378.2 Mln; 15/05/2018 – MEDIA-ldea, Vodafone India may face conflict of interest in telecom tower deal – Mint; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE VOD.L CEO SAYS LIBERTY’S VIRGIN MEDIA NOT ON THE AGENDA FOR THE TIME BEING; 27/03/2018 – Vodafone plans to launch voice over data service in Zambia; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – THIS TRANSACTION WILL CREATE FIRST TRULY CONVERGED PAN-EUROPEAN CHAMPION OF COMPETITION; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone chief bows out after `remarkable transformation’

Riverbridge Partners Llc decreased Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (RBA) stake by 6.53% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Riverbridge Partners Llc sold 295,701 shares as Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (RBA)’s stock rose 4.40%. The Riverbridge Partners Llc holds 4.23 million shares with $143.94M value, down from 4.53M last quarter. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc now has $3.95B valuation. The stock increased 1.99% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $35.44. About 270,361 shares traded. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) has risen 9.83% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.83% the S&P500. Some Historical RBA News: 05/03/2018 Hometown Source: LWV Edina hosts Mark Ritchie; 22/03/2018 – Rugby-Ritchie appointed Premiership Rugby non-exec chairman; 13/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Senior VP of Technology & Manufacturing Kevin J. Ritchie to Retire Nov. 1; 22/05/2018 – Ritchie Bros Sells Over $41M of Equipment in Netherlands Auction; 08/04/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK DBKGn.DE DEPUTY CO-CEO SCHENCK CLOSE TO LEAVING BANK, INVESTMENT BANK TO BE LED BY GARTH RITCHIE; 08/04/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK SAYS DEUTSCHE BANK’S CORPORATE & INVESTMENT BANK WILL BE LED BY RITCHIE; 30/04/2018 – JCPenney, Lionel Ritchie in Collaboration for Bedding and Bath Line; 10/05/2018 – RITCHIE BROS 1Q REV. $260.2M, EST. $154.3M; 05/04/2018 – Ritchie Serves on Management Board, Oversees Global Markets; 10/05/2018 – Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers reports on voting results from the 2018 annual and special meeting of shareholders

Lincluden Management Ltd decreased Bce Inc stake by 311,630 shares to 1.65 million valued at $73.34 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Sap Se (NYSE:SAP) stake by 6,195 shares and now owns 44,735 shares. Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) was reduced too.

Riverbridge Partners Llc increased Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. stake by 8,437 shares to 449,165 valued at $28.42M in 2019Q1. It also upped Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) stake by 10,149 shares and now owns 774,770 shares. Salesforce.Com Inc. (NYSE:CRM) was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering Ritchie Bros (NYSE:RBA), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Ritchie Bros had 7 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 4 by RBC Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Monday, March 4 by Robert W. Baird. The stock has “Sell” rating by Bank of America on Friday, March 1.

