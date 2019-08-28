Riverbridge Partners Lowered Procter & Gamble Company (PG) Position; Lincluden Management LTD Has Trimmed Enbridge (ENB) Holding

Riverbridge Partners Llc decreased Procter & Gamble Company (PG) stake by 13.62% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Riverbridge Partners Llc sold 2,995 shares as Procter & Gamble Company (PG)’s stock rose 12.49%. The Riverbridge Partners Llc holds 18,989 shares with $1.98M value, down from 21,984 last quarter. Procter & Gamble Company now has $301.69B valuation. The stock increased 1.03% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $120.55. About 6.51 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – Jeanne Whalen: SCOOP: P&G to spend $4.2 bn to buy German Merck’s consumer-health unit, which sells vitamins & other OTC items; 26/04/2018 – New Clearblue® Study Finds Increased Chance of Pregnancy from Sex Two Days Before Ovulation; 06/03/2018 – P&G brand chief vows to `take back control’ from ad agencies; 13/03/2018 – Ranir Obtains Rights to P&G Tooth Whitening Strip Patents; 16/04/2018 – PG ELECTROPLAST (PGEL) – OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER IN TALKS WITH P&G ON CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 19/03/2018 – Coty launches US$8bn-equiv jumbo refi; 07/03/2018 – P&G brand chief vows to `take back control’ from agencies; 16/03/2018 – Ranir, LLC vs The Procter & Gamble Company | Terminated-Settled | 03/15/2018; 19/04/2018 – P&G Deal for Merck KGaA Business Valuation Is About EUR3.4B

Lincluden Management Ltd decreased Enbridge Inc. (ENB) stake by 12.08% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lincluden Management Ltd sold 280,170 shares as Enbridge Inc. (ENB)’s stock declined 9.34%. The Lincluden Management Ltd holds 2.04 million shares with $73.88 million value, down from 2.32 million last quarter. Enbridge Inc. now has $66.16 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $32.9. About 2.28M shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 17/05/2018 – Enbridge Announces Conversion Results for Series 1 Preferred Shrs; 18/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS ACKNOWLEDGES ENBRIDGE OFFER; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE CEO SAYS HAS NOT RECEIVED FORMAL BIDS FOR CANADIAN MIDSTREAM ASSETS, WILL NOT COMMENT ON INDICATIONS OF INTEREST; 10/05/2018 – Enbridge expects to complete two big U.S. natgas pipelines in 2018; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE REPORTS US$1.120B SALE OF U.S. MIDSTREAM BUSINESSES; 09/04/2018 – SIZE SET: Enbridge C$750m 60NC10 Fxd-to-Floating Rate Sub Notes; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Energy Partners Acknowledges Enbridge Inc. Offer and Establishes a Special Committee; 16/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – SEP ANTICIPATES NO IMMEDIATE IMPACT TO ITS CURRENT GAS PIPELINE COST OF SERVICE RATES AS A RESULT OF REVISED POLICY; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Energy Mgmt: Enbridge Inc. Offered to Buy Out Co; 10/05/2018 – Enbridge Sees Revenue Growth Despite Rising Costs — Earnings Review

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridgeway Cap Inc stated it has 959,106 shares or 1.24% of all its holdings. Sprucegrove Invest Mgmt Ltd, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 124,100 shares. Security Natl Trust holds 1.68% or 50,273 shares in its portfolio. Avenir holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 2,000 shares. Mufg Americas accumulated 527,293 shares. Tradition Capital Mgmt Ltd Com accumulated 5,801 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Limited reported 0.36% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Mngmt Ltd reported 31,147 shares. Parkwood Ltd accumulated 1.44% or 70,934 shares. Bowen Hanes And holds 1.74% or 377,537 shares in its portfolio. Smith & Howard Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 2,529 shares. C Ww Grp Incorporated Holding A S holds 3.75M shares or 4.95% of its portfolio. Verity Asset Management accumulated 4,661 shares or 0.56% of the stock. Smithfield Tru holds 67,573 shares or 0.76% of its portfolio. Spinnaker Tru holds 0.51% or 49,178 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Procter & Gamble has $12900 highest and $100 lowest target. $115’s average target is -4.60% below currents $120.55 stock price. Procter & Gamble had 12 analyst reports since March 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, April 24 report. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, April 8. The stock has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Friday, June 28. The company was maintained on Monday, June 17 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, July 31. The rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital to “Overweight” on Wednesday, April 24. On Friday, March 29 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”.

Riverbridge Partners Llc increased Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) stake by 10,149 shares to 774,770 valued at $57.60 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Roche Holding Ltd. Adr (RHHBY) stake by 15,241 shares and now owns 633,456 shares. Alphabet Inc. Class A was raised too.

More important recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “What’s Procter & Gamble Doing Right? Essentially, Everything. – Motley Fool” on August 04, 2019, also Benzinga.com published article titled: “Procter & Gamble Reports Surging Sales Growth – Benzinga”, Forbes.com published: “Is Home Care Segment Revenue Driving P&G’s Total Revenue Growth? – Forbes” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.