Riverbridge Partners Increases Stake in Equifax (EFX); As Consolidated Communications (CNSL) Share Price Declined, New Generation Advisors Decreased Its Holding

New Generation Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Consolidated Communications Inc (CNSL) by 18.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Generation Advisors Llc sold 115,376 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.94% . The hedge fund held 519,122 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.66M, down from 634,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Generation Advisors Llc who had been investing in Consolidated Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $295.51M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.1. About 400,865 shares traded. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) has declined 62.53% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.53% the S&P500. Some Historical CNSL News: 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS INC – AFFIRMED ITS 2018 GUIDANCE; 23/04/2018 – Consolidated Communications Launches DDoS Mitigation Solution; 03/04/2018 – MAGLAN CAPITAL CALLS ON CNSL TO REPURCHASE BONDS TO RETIRE DEBT; 03/04/2018 – Maglan Capital Delivers Letter to Consolidated Communications Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Comm Hldgs 1Q Rev $356M; 01/05/2018 – Consolidated Communications Announces Quarterly Dividend; 16/04/2018 – Consolidated Communications to Release First-Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 3; 03/04/2018 – Maglan Cap Delivers Letter to Consolidated Commun Bd of Directors; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Comm Hldgs 1Q EBITDA $135.1M; 26/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Compass Minerals International, Consolidated Communications

Riverbridge Partners Llc increased its stake in Equifax Inc. (EFX) by 244.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverbridge Partners Llc bought 19,010 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.75% . The hedge fund held 26,774 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.17 million, up from 7,764 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Equifax Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $146.06. About 286,273 shares traded. Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has risen 10.78% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EFX News: 02/04/2018 – Equifax has sent letters containing incorrect personal data to customers hit by the data breach. via @cnbctech; 11/04/2018 – CtW Recommends Equifax Shareholders Vote Against 3 Directors; 03/05/2018 – Equifax Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Equifax 1Q Net $90.9M; 14/03/2018 – Insider Trading Charges Brought Against Former Equifax Employee — MarketWatch; 14/03/2018 – Ex-Equifax Executive Charged With Insider Trading Tied to ’17 Breach; 15/03/2018 – DOJ Bring Charges Against Former Equifax CIO (Audio); 24/05/2018 – Equifax at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 25/04/2018 – Equifax 1Q EPS 75c; 28/03/2018 – EQUIFAX SAYS BEGOR IS ELIGIBLE FOR AN ANNUAL INCENTIVE BONUS OF 100% OF HIS ANNUAL BASE SALARY

Riverbridge Partners Llc, which manages about $5.72 billion and $5.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ihs Markit Ltd. by 48,171 shares to 1.39M shares, valued at $75.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) by 56,921 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.60M shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $43,400 activity.

