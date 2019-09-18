Riverbridge Partners Increases Position in Pegasystems (PEGA); Hartwell J M Limited Partnership Continues to Hold Stake in Microsoft (MSFT)

Riverbridge Partners Llc increased its stake in Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA) by 36.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverbridge Partners Llc bought 287,448 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The hedge fund held 1.07M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $75.88 million, up from 778,101 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Pegasystems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $71.71. About 105,798 shares traded. Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) has risen 36.59% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.59% the S&P500. Some Historical PEGA News: 14/05/2018 – Pegasystems Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for May. 21; 13/03/2018 – Pegasystems Named a Leader in Cloud-Based Dynamic Case Management by Independent Research Firm; 03/04/2018 – Pegasystems Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Pegasystems at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 16/05/2018 – ORGANIZATIONS THAT FAIL TO ADOPT AGILE BUSINESS STRATEGIES REPORT 25 PERCENT LOWER SATISFACTION WITH PERFORMANCE ACROSS KEY BUSINESS METRICS; 07/05/2018 – Pegasystems to Hold Investor Session at PegaWorld 2018; 10/05/2018 – Pegasystems 1Q Rev $235.2M; 18/05/2018 – Pegasystems Named a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for CRM Customer Engagement Center; 15/05/2018 – Pega Partners with Linkedln Sales and Marketing Solutions to Better Engage Potential Buyers; 15/03/2018 – Pegasystems Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership increased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) by 1.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership bought 5,294 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 412,003 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $55.19 million, up from 406,709 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership who had been investing in Microsoft Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $136.87. About 13.56 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/05/2018 – The Microsoft Cloud can save customers 93 percent and more in energy and carbon efficiency; 13/03/2018 – Learning Tree Awarded Microsoft Gold Partner Status in Data Platform Training; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Diminishes Windows Role in Cloud-Focused Reorginization; 12/03/2018 – WANdisco gains Co-Sell status through Microsoft One Commercial Partner Program; 19/03/2018 – White House chief of staff John Kelly has appointed former Microsoft and General Motors executive Chris Liddell to be his deputy, in charge of policy; 16/04/2018 – Affinio Unveils New Integrated Audience Analysis Solution in Collaboration with Microsoft; 12/04/2018 – Astreya Names Jay Preston SVP Global Service Delivery; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft To Reorganize, Establishing Divisions Focused On Device And Cloud: CNBC — MarketWatch; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft Will Share Data, Tools to Speed Chinese AI Development; 17/04/2018 – Anomali Announces Collaboration With Microsoft, Providing Customers With Unique Insights Into Their Threat Data

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership, which manages about $535.54 million and $541.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Healthcare Corp. (NYSE:UNH) by 11,451 shares to 2,349 shares, valued at $573,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Riverbridge Partners Llc, which manages about $5.72 billion and $5.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Inovalon Holdings Inc. Class by 38,170 shares to 783,489 shares, valued at $11.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Calavo Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 11,277 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 348,168 shares, and cut its stake in Godaddy Inc. Class A.

