Riverbridge Partners Increases Position in Amazon.Com (AMZN); Saybrook Capital Has Lowered Its Position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) by $653,604

Saybrook Capital decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) by 7.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saybrook Capital sold 3,514 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 45,440 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.49M, down from 48,954 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saybrook Capital who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.30% or $3.99 during the last trading session, reaching $169.79. About 1.16M shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern 1Q EPS $1.93; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern announces BiTA membership; 09/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH PLUG AND PLAY; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $157 FROM $150; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Tops Views, Increases Buyback Program — Earnings Review; 23/04/2018 – DJ Norfolk Southern Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSC); 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern and New York State usher in a modern era for freight rail with dedication of new railroad bridge – the Genesee; 23/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN OFFERS TO EXCHANGE UP TO $1.5B OF NOTES; 05/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION– IN PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY, VA; 18/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern recognizes 52 chemical customers for safe rail-shipping practices

Riverbridge Partners Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) by 2.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverbridge Partners Llc bought 714 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 31,598 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.27 million, up from 30,884 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $864.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.25% or $58.66 during the last trading session, reaching $1746.94. About 3.99 million shares traded or 10.63% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 05/04/2018 – Mercury News: Oracle CEO Safra Catz raises Amazon cloud contract fight with Trump; 07/03/2018 – Amazon admits Alexa is creepily laughing at people and is working on a fix. via @circuitbreaker; 03/04/2018 – Amazon could ‘take Google to the cleaners’ in retail search with a $20 billion ad business, analyst says; 22/05/2018 – Amazon product sparks surveillance fears; 20/03/2018 – Amazon has surged 35 percent this year, dwarfing Alphabet’s 4 percent gain; 21/04/2018 – Amazon Redefines Big — Barron’s; 05/03/2018 – BI Tech: These are the top 5 contenders for Amazon’s HQ2, according to Bank of America; 04/04/2018 – Tom Forte Sees Washington Post as ‘Real’ Reason for Trump’s Amazon Attacks (Video); 23/05/2018 – Amazon Sellers See Major Opportunity in Private Label Expansion, Feedvisor Study Finds; 30/05/2018 – AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon Neptune

Riverbridge Partners Llc, which manages about $5.72B and $5.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Healthstream Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) by 122,985 shares to 913,230 shares, valued at $25.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds Extend Mkt (VXF) by 31,835 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,627 shares, and cut its stake in Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP owns 31,451 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Charter Trust has invested 0.57% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Atalanta Sosnoff Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 4.6% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Altavista Wealth Mgmt invested 1.7% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ironwood Inv Counsel Limited Liability reported 482 shares stake. Vident Invest Advisory holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 865 shares. Sprott, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 120 shares. Washington Trust Communications reported 29,042 shares stake. Menta Capital Lc owns 0.33% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 422 shares. Wellington Llp has invested 1.06% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Hyman Charles D invested in 0.2% or 1,092 shares. 8,564 were reported by Lee Danner & Bass. Moreover, Guardian Life Ins Of America has 0.27% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 2,333 are held by Ballentine Prtnrs. Wealthcare Mgmt Ltd Company reported 0.02% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AmazonFresh expands to three new markets – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “E-Commerce Gathers Steam in India: AMZN, WMT, BABA in Focus – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Better Buy Amid Market Volatility: Amazon (AMZN) vs. Walmart (WMT) Stock – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 25, 2019 : AMZN, GOOG, GOOGL, INTC, SBUX, SYK, AFL, FISV, RSG, FTV, VRSN, EIX – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is Amazon a Prime Stock to Buy Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Saybrook Capital, which manages about $230.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 8,390 shares to 122,642 shares, valued at $7.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $725.31 million for 15.38 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual EPS reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Susquehanna Grp Llp owns 148,365 shares. Aldebaran Finance Incorporated stated it has 8,491 shares. Cetera Advsr Lc has invested 0.03% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Cincinnati Insurance holds 1.38% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 264,400 shares. Anchor Cap Limited Co invested in 0.01% or 3,290 shares. Epoch Ptnrs Inc owns 240,343 shares. Voya Mngmt Ltd Company owns 0.19% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 456,393 shares. Somerville Kurt F invested in 0.36% or 9,662 shares. Hilltop owns 0.05% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 1,313 shares. Tompkins has 0.02% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). The Illinois-based Calamos Advisors Limited Liability Co has invested 0.03% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Barbara Oil, Illinois-based fund reported 24,000 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp reported 15,148 shares or 0.7% of all its holdings. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.18% or 11,626 shares in its portfolio. Harbour Invest Limited Co owns 16,230 shares or 2.24% of their US portfolio.