Riverbridge Partners Increases Position in Acuity Brands (AYI); As Wabco Hldgs (WBC) Market Valuation Declined, Pentwater Capital Management LP Has Boosted Its Holding

Riverbridge Partners Llc increased its stake in Acuity Brands Inc. (AYI) by 18.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverbridge Partners Llc bought 51,077 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.00% . The hedge fund held 329,793 shares of the building products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.48 million, up from 278,716 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Acuity Brands Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.35% or $3.25 during the last trading session, reaching $135.18. About 219,281 shares traded. Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) has declined 1.37% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.37% the S&P500. Some Historical AYI News: 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS 2Q ADJ EPS $1.89, EST. $2.09; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS – SOME SHORT, LONG-TERM FUNDAMENTAL DRIVERS OF MARKETS THAT CO SERVES REMAIN POSITIVE, LIKE DEMAND FOR ATRIUS-BASED LIGHTING SOLUTIONS; 17/04/2018 – Acuity Brands May Be Pressured, Industry Posts 8th Straight Drop; 16/05/2018 – Acuity Brands May Be Pressured, Industry Posts 9th Straight Drop; 14/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Visual Acuity and Optical Coherence Tomography One Year After ILM-flap Transposition; 06/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Correlation Between the Visual Acuity & the OCT Pattern of Macular Edema Secondary to RVO; 21/05/2018 – Objective Acuity Has World’s Pre-Schoolers in Its Sights; 01/05/2018 – Acuity Brands Inc. Announces Acquisition of IOTA Engineering; 21/04/2018 – DJ Acuity Brands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AYI); 14/03/2018 – Glendale Eye Medical Group Partners with Trilogy Eye Medical Group (Acuity Eye Group™)

Pentwater Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Wabco Hldgs Inc (WBC) by 360.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pentwater Capital Management Lp bought 414,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The hedge fund held 529,800 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $70.25 million, up from 115,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pentwater Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Wabco Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $134.23. About 181,227 shares traded. WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) has risen 8.29% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WBC News: 19/04/2018 – WABCO Raises 2018 View To EPS $6.95-EPS $7.45; 05/04/2018 – WABCO EXTENDS STRATEGIC COOPERATION PACT WITH SINOTRUK; 09/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – APPOINTMENT OF ROBERTO FIORONI TO POSITION OF CFO, COMMENCING NO LATER THAN JUNE 6, 2018 – SEC FILING; 12/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS – NEW AWARDS SPECIFY $502 MLN IN NEW BUSINESS EARMARKED FROM 2018 THROUGH TO 2022 INCLUSIVELY; 19/04/2018 – WABCO 1Q EPS $1.87; 19/04/2018 – WABCO Raises 2018 View To Sales $3.885B-$4.015B; 12/04/2018 – WABCO WINS $745M IN NEW IN PAST FOUR QUARTERS, COMPRISING $502M; 25/05/2018 – Wabco Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 18/04/2018 – Wabco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC WBC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.64, REV VIEW $3.92 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Riverbridge Partners Llc, which manages about $5.72B and $5.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Watsco Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 10,527 shares to 117,333 shares, valued at $19.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sps Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 8,814 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 481,528 shares, and cut its stake in International Flavors & Fragra (NYSE:IFF).

More notable recent Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Al Gore Loves These 3 Stocks – Yahoo Finance" on September 07, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: "Acuity Brands Reports Fiscal 2019 Second Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire" published on April 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Those Who Purchased Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Shares Three Years Ago Have A 44% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance" on July 02, 2019.

More notable recent WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: "WABCO becomes Anchor Partner to Silicon Valley's Plug and Play to Advance its Global Innovation Pipeline for Increasingly Autonomous, Connected and Electric Solutions – GlobeNewswire" on September 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "WABCO bought out by ZF Friedrichshafen – Seeking Alpha" published on March 28, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: "WABCO Shareholders Approve ZF Friedrichshafen Acquisition NYSE:WBC – GlobeNewswire" on June 27, 2019.

Pentwater Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.28B and $9.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ceridian Hcm Hldg Inc by 49,497 shares to 54,700 shares, valued at $2.75M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 7,176 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,200 shares, and cut its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc.

