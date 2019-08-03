Riverbridge Partners Increases Holding in Analog Devices (ADI); Horizon Investments Has Cut United Technologies Com (UTX) Stake as Valuation Declined

Horizon Investments Llc decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp Com (UTX) by 65.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investments Llc sold 8,005 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 4,247 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $544,000, down from 12,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investments Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $130.81. About 2.10M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 11/05/2018 – RadioResource: Southern Co.’s Bryant Elected Chairman of UTC; 16/03/2018 – UTX CEO: PORTFOLIO REVIEW TO BEGIN AFTER ROCKWELL DEAL CLOSE; 21/03/2018 – United Tech’s Kidde: Cap Left on During Manufacturing Process Can Cover Smoke Sensor; 19/03/2018 – United Technologies CEO Eyes Exit After Rockwell Integration; 23/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES – ABOUT $6 BLN OF $15 BLN INVESTMENT IN U.S. OVER NEXT 5 YEARS IS EXPECTED TO GO TOWARDS CAPEX INITIATIVES; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Raises 2018 Forecast as Aerospace Expands; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: About $6B of Investment Will Go CapEx Initiatives; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP UTX.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $63 BLN TO $64.5 BLN; 17/05/2018 – IT — NASDAQ EXPANDS PTP SERVICES IN EUROPE, ADDS UTC TRACEABILITY REPORTING AND PTP SERVICES IN LONDON (29/18); 15/05/2018 – Arrowgrass Adds Booking, Exits United Technologies: 13F

Riverbridge Partners Llc increased its stake in Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) by 7.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverbridge Partners Llc bought 35,586 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The hedge fund held 501,781 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.82 million, up from 466,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $112.68. About 2.40M shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES 2Q ADJ REV $1.51B, EST. $1.47B; 11/05/2018 – Loomis Sayles Adds BioMarin, Exits Analog Devices, Cuts UPS: 13F; 07/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: LION E-MOBILITY AG: LION E-MOBILITY AG SIGNS COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH ANALOG DEVICES INC; 12/03/2018 – MEMS for Mobile Devices: Global Market Report 2017-2021 – Key Players Analog Devices, Robert Bosch and STMicroelectronics Are Covered – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES SEES 3Q REV. $1.47B TO $1.55B, EST. $1.50B; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices quarterly revenue rises 32 pct; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES 2Q REV. $1.51B; 25/04/2018 – Analog Devices Opens New Bengaluru Facility; 16/05/2018 – Analog Devices’ Plug-and-Play Antenna Chip Simplifies Phased Array Radar for Avionics and Communications Equipment Designers; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 Rating To Analog Devices’ Proposed Senior Unsecured Debt; Outlook Positive

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $1.35 million activity. Amato Elizabeth B also sold $1.25M worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) shares.

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “United Technologies: Q2 Earnings, Spins, Merger, And More – Bringing Investors Up To Speed – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019, also Barrons.com with their article: “What United Technologies Stock Will Be Worth After Its Transformation – Barron’s” published on July 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “UTC sees extra boost from Collins deal – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Budget Deal, Earnings Strength From Lockheed, CocaCola, United Technologies Lift Spirits – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “United Technologies Earnings Provide Some Lift for Aerospace Sector – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Horizon Investments Llc, which manages about $1.50 billion and $2.80B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tapestry Inc Com by 65,452 shares to 103,036 shares, valued at $3.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dbx Etf Tr Xtrack Usd High by 959,880 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.12 million shares, and has risen its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del Com (NYSE:WM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Inv House Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.14% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Amer International Incorporated reported 378,330 shares. Saratoga Research & Mgmt holds 6.39% or 725,580 shares. Todd Asset Management holds 0.54% or 148,176 shares in its portfolio. Utah Retirement Sys invested in 0.39% or 153,131 shares. 4,333 were reported by Cim Investment Mangement Incorporated. Blue has invested 0.61% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Benjamin F Edwards & holds 0.31% or 26,513 shares. 33,640 were accumulated by Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Limited Partnership. United Capital Financial Advisers Limited Liability Corporation, a California-based fund reported 306,848 shares. Segment Wealth Management owns 1,786 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Grandfield And Dodd Ltd Liability Company reported 14,024 shares. Hyman Charles D invested in 139,642 shares. Leavell holds 0.45% or 30,925 shares in its portfolio. Capital Incorporated Ca holds 0.11% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 7,200 shares.

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 EPS, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 16.27 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

Riverbridge Partners Llc, which manages about $5.72B and $5.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ellie Mae Inc. (NYSE:ELLI) by 533,789 shares to 4,582 shares, valued at $452,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Healthstream Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) by 122,985 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 913,230 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds Extend Mkt (VXF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold ADI shares while 251 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 324.13 million shares or 1.50% less from 329.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Co accumulated 10.03M shares. Loews Corporation holds 0% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) or 5,500 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Incorporated has 1.43 million shares. Massmutual Fsb Adv reported 0% stake. North Star Asset Mgmt invested in 0.56% or 65,736 shares. Greenleaf Trust holds 0.01% or 4,061 shares in its portfolio. Pinebridge Invs LP accumulated 95,876 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Amalgamated Bank stated it has 48,190 shares. 32 were reported by Gradient Invests Ltd Llc. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel owns 2,090 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Apg Asset Management Nv holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 194,035 shares. Coastline holds 0.21% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) or 13,555 shares. Leavell Mngmt invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Cypress Cap Management Ltd Company has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Lenox Wealth Management holds 1,056 shares.

More notable recent Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 06/10/2019: VUZI,DATA,ADI – Nasdaq” on June 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Analog Devices Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “IWS, ADI, FIS, WP: Large Outflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Beats Keep Coming, With Verizon, CocaCola, Twitter, Procter & Gamble All Solid – Benzinga” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 28, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 27, 2019.