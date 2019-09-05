Riverbridge Partners Increases Holding in 3M Company (MMM); Superior Energy Svcs (SPN) Share Value Declined While Covalent Partners Lowered Holding by $356,240

Riverbridge Partners Llc increased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 2.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverbridge Partners Llc bought 2,122 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The hedge fund held 101,830 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.16 million, up from 99,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $92.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.60% or $4.16 during the last trading session, reaching $164.23. About 2.26 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/04/2018 – 3M SEES FY 2018 ADJ. EPS $10.20 TO $10.55/SHR, EST. $10.53; 05/03/2018 – 3M: Roman Has Served as Oper Chief, Executive Vice Pres Since July; 17/04/2018 – 3M Design and Architectural Markets Business Inspire Visitors at Milan Design Week 2018; 21/05/2018 – 3M Forms Sustainability and Product Stewardship Organization; Names Dr. Gayle Schueller Next Chief Sustainability Officer; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA LTD TMIN.NS – APPROVES PROPOSAL FOR INVESTMENT IN 3M ELECTRO & COMMUNICATION INDIA FOR AMOUNT NOT EXCEEDING 5.90 BLN RUPEES; 16/05/2018 – Governor Rauner: $3M grant from IL EPA will help fund project to switch to groundwater source for Quincy. City will pay the; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 930.5M RUPEES; 15/03/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.20% by End-2Q vs 2.05% Prior (Survey); 21/03/2018 – ASPIRE GLOBAL PLC ASPIRE.ST – BOND LOAN HAS A 3-YEAR TENOR WITH A FLOATING INTEREST RATE OF EURIBOR 3M + 7.0 PERCENT AND A EURIBOR FLOOR OF ZERO; 05/03/2018 – More: 3M appoints Michael Roman as CEO; Inge Thulin will take new position as executive chairman of the board

Covalent Partners Llc decreased its stake in Superior Energy Svcs Inc (SPN) by 19.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covalent Partners Llc sold 89,060 shares as the company’s stock declined 73.16% . The hedge fund held 366,540 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.71 million, down from 455,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covalent Partners Llc who had been investing in Superior Energy Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.26 million market cap company. The stock increased 6.10% or $0.0181 during the last trading session, reaching $0.3146. About 2.89 million shares traded. Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) has declined 90.76% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 90.76% the S&P500. Some Historical SPN News: 24/04/2018 – SUPERIOR ENERGY 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 34C, EST. LOSS/SHR 34C; 24/04/2018 – Superior Energy 1Q Loss/Shr 39c; 11/05/2018 – SUPERIOR ENERGY $500.0M EXCHANGE OFFER EXTENDED UNTIL MAY 23; 24/04/2018 – SUPERIOR ENERGY 1Q LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 39C; 29/03/2018 – MFS Mid Cap Value Fund Adds Adient, Exits Superior Energy; 11/05/2018 – SUPERIOR ENERGY- EXCHANGE OFFER, INITIALLY SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE ON MAY 11 AT 5 PM NEW YORK CITY TIME, NOW EXTENDED UNTIL MAY 23 AT 5 PM NEW YORK CITY TIME; 24/04/2018 – SUPERIOR ENERGY 1Q REV. $482.3M, EST. $492.7M; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 6.9% Position in Superior Energy; 18/05/2018 – 2018 Global Oilfield Services Market Procurement Intelligence Report – Rise in Demand for Energy is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 11/05/2018 – SUPERIOR ENERGY SERVICES GETS EXTENSION OF EXCHANGE OFFER FOR

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Lincoln National Corp has 0.05% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 6,202 shares. Redmond Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.73% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Fjarde Ap holds 218,150 shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. Park Avenue Limited Liability owns 2,870 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Kcm Inv Advsr Ltd Company reported 116,225 shares or 1.56% of all its holdings. 212,405 are held by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board. Arizona State Retirement Systems invested in 117,362 shares or 0.29% of the stock. The Tennessee-based Patten Incorporated has invested 1.52% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). United Kingdom-based Investec Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.63% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Page Arthur B reported 3.32% stake. Horizon Llc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Sector Pension Inv Board has 0.09% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Premier Asset Llc accumulated 2,835 shares. Peddock Capital Advsrs Limited Liability Com owns 4,000 shares. Harvey Capital Mgmt invested in 0.5% or 5,040 shares.

Riverbridge Partners Llc, which manages about $5.72 billion and $5.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ihs Markit Ltd. by 48,171 shares to 1.39M shares, valued at $75.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 742,135 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 843,765 shares, and cut its stake in Wageworks Inc. (NYSE:WAGE).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $176,260 activity.

Covalent Partners Llc, which manages about $968.54M and $52.49M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) by 8,600 shares to 43,255 shares, valued at $6.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $42,850 activity.

Analysts await Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $-0.20 earnings per share, down 42.86% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.14 per share. After $-0.29 actual earnings per share reported by Superior Energy Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.03% EPS growth.