Riverbridge Partners Increased Its Analog Devices (ADI) Stake by $3.74 Million as Stock Value Rose; Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Position in Continental Resources (CLR) Trimmed by $2.23 Million

Riverbridge Partners Llc increased its stake in Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) by 7.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverbridge Partners Llc bought 35,586 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.32% with the market. The hedge fund held 501,781 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.82 million, up from 466,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $115.74. About 711,648 shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 14.94% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 08/03/2018 – Argonas Corporate Finance Advises Siemens and Other Shareholders on the Sale of Symeo GmbH, a Company specialized in Innovative; 22/04/2018 – DJ Analog Devices Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADI); 16/05/2018 – Analog Devices’ Plug-and-Play Antenna Chip Simplifies Phased Array Radar for Avionics and Communications Equipment Designers; 08/03/2018 – Argonas Corporate Finance Advises Siemens and Other Shareholders on the Sale of Symeo GmbH, a Company specialized in Innovative RADAR Technology for Industrial & Automotive Markets, to Analog Devices; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Rev $1.51B; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Strategies Adds Analog Devices, Exits Wesco; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES REPORTS OFFERING OF $750M NOTES; 08/03/2018 Analog Devices Adds Innovative RADAR Technology For Industrial And Automotive Markets With Acquisition Of Symeo GmbH; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog; 22/03/2018 – Analog Devices Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc decreased its stake in Continental Resources Inc (CLR) by 20.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc sold 50,754 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.93% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 195,435 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.75 million, down from 246,189 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc who had been investing in Continental Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $40.94. About 875,201 shares traded. Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) has declined 38.24% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.67% the S&P500. Some Historical CLR News: 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N SAYS BENEFITING FROM RISING OIL PRICES CLc1 AS IT DOES NOT HEDGE OIL PRODUCTION; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC – CREDIT FACILITY REPLACED COMPANY’S $2.75 BLN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY THAT WAS DUE TO MATURE IN MAY 2019; 02/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 68C, EST. 64C; 17/05/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Shelly Lambertz to Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE HAROLD HAMM SAYS OPEC, RUSSIAN EFFORTS HAVE HELPED REDUCE GLOBAL OVERSUPPLY OF CRUDE SINCE NOV 2016; 20/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : MORGAN STANLEY NAMES CO TOP PICK IN OIL & GAS EXPLORATION IN NORTH AMERICA; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES- AMOUNT AVAILABLE UNDER CREDIT FACILITY CAN BE INCREASED UP TO ADDITIONAL $2.5 BLN IN FUTURE UPON AGREEMENT OF CO, OTHERS; 13/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $68; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES SAYS ON APRIL 9, 2018, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO AN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 06/05/2018 – Bartlesville Exm: CONTINENTAL RESOURCES: Company starts Project SpringBoard

Riverbridge Partners Llc, which manages about $5.72B and $5.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) by 12,026 shares to 607,437 shares, valued at $66.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Healthstream Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) by 122,985 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 913,230 shares, and cut its stake in Watsco Inc. (NYSE:WSO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4.

More notable recent Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: CMD, MNST, ADI – Nasdaq” on February 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Analog Devices Reaches Analyst Target Price – Nasdaq” published on April 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “IWS, ADI, FIS, WP: Large Outflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “U.S. video streaming app YouNow files cryptocurrency offering with SEC – Nasdaq” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Analog Devices (ADI) stock upgraded to buy – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.81 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, down 2.74% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.73 per share. CLR’s profit will be $267.49M for 14.42 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by Continental Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.41% EPS growth.

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc, which manages about $14.64B and $4.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Regis Corp (NYSE:RGS) by 255,000 shares to 2.78M shares, valued at $54.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cree Inc (NASDAQ:CREE) by 186,520 shares in the quarter, for a total of 675,137 shares, and has risen its stake in Wen Holding Inc.